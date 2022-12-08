The grieving father of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students who were brutally stabbed to death in their beds, says he is holding off on having a funeral over fears his daughter’s murderer might show up. Steve Goncalves told Fox News that he believes the unnamed perpetrator is a “sick” and “twisted” man—two qualities that make him think they’d show up to Kaylee’s funeral. “We wouldn’t want to do some kind of celebration and exclude anyone,” Goncalves said. “So yeah, he could easily be there and that’s the sick kind of twisted person who would do this kind of crime.” The small college town of Moscow, Idaho, has been reeling since the students’ murders early in the morning on Nov. 13. Cops have flip-flopped repeatedly on whether the attack was targeted or not, and whether the rest of Moscow is under threat. Police say they’ve still not found a murder weapon, nor have they identified a potential suspect or person of interest. Read it at Fox News

MOSCOW, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO