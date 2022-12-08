WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the village of Weston have released new details regarding the village’s PFAS testing. PFAS is the term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, of which there are more than 4,000 different chemical variations. Generally, the chemicals are designed to make things water, oil, fire, temperature, or chemical-resistant. It is used in things like cell phones, surgical gowns, popcorn bags, low-emission cars, rain jackets, and firefighting foam. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe.

WESTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO