WSAW
School Districts plan for wild winter weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many kids are anxiously waiting to find out if they’ll have school tomorrow. Administrators were in meetings with the national weather service on Tuesday to help make that decision. Their main goal is to make the decision sooner rather than later. “When I first started...
WSAW
Area schools host send-offs for bands performing in Rose Bowl parade
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two area school marching bands will begin their trips out west next week as they prepare for their upcoming performances in the Rose Bowl parade. The Mosinee High School will be hosting a send-off at their high school gym on Dec. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. to recognize their band.
WSAW
Wausau Free Clinic expands and moves inside the new Community Partners Campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Free Clinic, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Wausau just made the move to the Community Partners Campus building on Grand Avenue. It’s because of the demand for free care. On Dec. 8, the clinic officially opened its doors to the new building, giving them the opportunity to help more people who are low-income and uninsured.
WSAW
Northland Lutheran High School preparing for return of live nativity re-enactment
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - After three long years, the wait for Northland Lutheran High School’s live nativity reenactment, is finally over and the anticipation is rising. “To do it in person and then to welcome the community to an event like this after Covid when we couldn’t get together, we’re really looking forward to it,” says Guy Russ, Event Coordinator, New Mission Congregation.
WSAW
Aspirus ‘Festival of Trees’ raises $200,000 to support community health services
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 25th anniversary of the Aspirus Health Foundation Festival of Trees event was held in November, raising $200,000 to support healthcare services in the community. Thousands of guests attended the festival, held during the week of Thanksgiving at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in...
WSAW
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
WSAW
Northwoods ATV/UTV website gets user-friendly updates, offers new map
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Four northern Wisconsin counties have teamed up to create a comprehensive website for UTV/ATV riders. The site, northwoodsatv-utv.com was launched to help promote tourism and hospitality in the northwoods. Both locals and visitors are encouraged to use the website for trail maps, trailside restaurants, and riding...
WSAW
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing after public records show he did not invest nearly $2 million his clients had entrusted to him. State records show it happened to at least a dozen people around Wisconsin and Michigan. Tony Liddle has been...
WSAW
Holiday gift guide: SentryWorld has ideas for golfers
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - There are less than two weeks until Christmas and if you’re struggling with gift ideas for the avid golfer in your life, SentryWorld has you covered. SentryWorld’s Director of Golf Danny Rainbow said golf experiences are always a hit. “Whether it’s getting a...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Days: First round of weather beginning to fall in the area
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a slow-moving, multi-day winter storm impacts the region. The multi-day winter storm to bring two rounds. We have high confidence this winter storm will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, allowing for ice to accumulate, followed by heavy amounts of snow.
WSAW
Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead. “We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty...
WSAW
Weston’s Well #4 back online following PFAS testing
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the village of Weston have released new details regarding the village’s PFAS testing. PFAS is the term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, of which there are more than 4,000 different chemical variations. Generally, the chemicals are designed to make things water, oil, fire, temperature, or chemical-resistant. It is used in things like cell phones, surgical gowns, popcorn bags, low-emission cars, rain jackets, and firefighting foam. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe.
WSAW
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring. Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show. Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale...
WSAW
Athens, Edgar girls pick up convincing victories Monday night
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Two top-five teams in Divison 5 girls’ basketball hosted contests Monday evening, as both #3 Athens and #4 Edgar picked up wins over Colby and Prentice respectively. The Bluejays, who had won each of their first seven games by at least 22 points, kept their...
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Reagan Borchardt
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar athletics seem to always be playing late into postseasons. That’s been true for senior Reagan Borchardt. A member of the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams, Borchardt’s last four sports seasons have ended in the sectional round or later. Of course, it’s always good to win. However, turning the page from one season to the next can be tough.
