K-9 Eli 'healing as expected' after being stabbed 8 times, GRPD says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police K9 officer who was stabbed eight times during a confrontation with a suspect in November is recovering well at home, officials say. GRPD says Eli, a Belgian Malinois whose been with the force for four years, needed some additional staples to...
Duo accused of string of armed robberies in Grand Rapids, neighboring areas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint around Grand Rapids in November, court documents reveal. Baylee Levitt, 22, and Arthur Alexander, 20, are facing multiple counts of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob while armed charges. This stems from at...
Dashcam: Deputies chase stolen vehicles near Kentwood
Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday, two of which were eventually ditched and one of which rolled over.
Grand Rapids to clear snow from 170+ miles of sidewalks in ongoing pilot program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids will continue clearing snow from certain sidewalks this winter as part of an ongoing pilot program adding about 60 miles of coverage along major streets. The Sidewalk Snow Support pilot program began in December 2020 after a noticeable increase in...
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
2 charged after bust yields cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Two people accused of trafficking drugs into metro Grand Rapids were formally charged with felonies Monday.
18-year-old driver in stolen car leads West Michigan police on high-speed chase
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kalamazoo County authorities arrested an 18-year-old driver who is accused of reaching speeds of 100 mph as he attempted to elude police Sunday evening. The Battle Creek Police Department says the pursuit started around 4:30 p.m. in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety officers were...
MSP looking for a truck connected to a theft case
Michigan State Police are now asking for the public's help in finding a truck that may have been involved in a theft case.
Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
13 OYS helps sick Muskegon couple get heat restored
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-area family initially got the cold shoulder attempting to coordinate a service call for their home’s furnace. The couple turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE after repeated phone calls to their utility provider, through which they subscribe to an appliance protection plan. The numbers...
Seasonal Light Experience at Frederik Meijer Gardens kicks off next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a brand new immersive lightshow experience to enjoy at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater starting next week. The Seasonal Light Experience takes over the garden's amphitheater on Dec. 19, wowing audiences with cutting-edge projection mapping and laser technologies. Images are projected on every...
A-10 Warthogs to headline Wings Over Muskegon Air Show
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Wings Over Muskegon Air Show announced Tuesday that the U.S. Air Force's A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team will appear at next summer's event. The air show is returning to Muskegon after a 17-year hiatus. The group of Warthogs will be joined by the world-renowned civilian...
Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving. Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
SURVEILLANCE: Shopper sucker-punches worker inside Muskegon business, police investigating
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A bizarre attack, in which a customer lashed out at a store clerk seemingly at random, had police investigating in Muskegon Thursday. The incident played out around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and involved a customer at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass. Security footage taken from inside the...
Grand Rapids woman wants answers after KIA stolen twice
"It's really devastating for me. It was the first brand-new car I ever bought in my life, and it was just, and I loved it," said Amy-Sue Smith of Grand Rapids.
Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says
Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
