dotesports.com
Is the Scar back in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one?
Fortnite has a collection of weapons that require some time and patience to master. The battle royale showcases a selection of wacky weapons meant to spice up the gameplay. The Scar is one of the best assault rifles (ARs) to have come out of the Epic Games title over the last half-decade. It’s been around since the early seasons of Fortnite and has been known to pop heads throughout its career.
Bungie finally fixes Destiny 2 Artifice armor in time for the Season of the Seraph
Rejoice, Destiny 2 players, for your Artifice armor should work again
Polygon
Destiny 2’s latest Lightfall trailer shows off more of the mysterious Neomuna
At The Game Awards 2022, Bungie showed up with its latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, the long-running MMO’s next expansion. This is the second year in a row that a major Destiny 2 expansion trailer has debuted at the TGAs, with The Witch Queen trailer preceding it last year. The trailer comes just a few days after Bungie released its latest season, Season of the Seraph, which will conclude with Destiny 2: Lightfall’s release on Feb. 28, 2023.
How to Level Up Weapons Fast in Warzone 2
Having trouble leveling up your weapons fast in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we've broken down several ways to max out your weapons as quickly as possible. Infinity Ward introduced a different way to unlock weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as players now had to focus on leveling up specific weapon platforms in order to access the full armory available. This made leveling up each new weapon critical for players if they wanted to get their hands on a blocked weapon.
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “farce” RICOCHET as cheaters take over
Modern Warfare 2 players have labeled RICOCHET anti-cheat a “farce” and claimed the annual installment is suffering from a dramatic uptick in the number of hackers as it approaches Season One Reloaded. While the first Warzone saw its life cycle continually marred by cheaters and hackers, the battle...
Polygon
Destiny 2: Spire of the Watcher loot table and rolls guide
Spire of the Watcher is the new dungeon that Bungie released with Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph. It brings back two Seventh Seraph weapons and adds some new ones for you to collect. Some of the new weapons are standouts that you should keep an eye out for, specifically the scout rifle Long Arm and the grenade launcher Wilderflight, a brand-new archetype of grenade launcher that shoots two grenades per shot.
All Destiny 2 competitive ranks in the ranked Crucible playlist
The competitive PvP experience in the Crucible of Destiny 2 has been revamped and now has a series of ranked Competitive Divisions to climb
IGN
Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Launch Cosmetics as Part of New Crossover; Bungie releases a new trailer for Season 19
Two of the biggest AAA titles will be exchanging cosmetics, as part of a new crossover. The two titles in question are Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Bungie's Destiny 2, with the developers unveiling new items to both titles. The cross-over event comes right after Valhalla received its final post-launch...
Overwatch 2 Season 2: Everything new, Battle Pass, Ramattra, events, and more
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is here, and it offers fans new content, new cosmetic unlocks, and other goodies. Here's a detailed look at everything you need to know about it, including when its release date is, what it's going to add, and more.
dotesports.com
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
How To Get Loadouts In Warzone 2.0
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" has several unique mechanics that set it apart from other battle royale titles, like the interrogation system. The loadouts are another way that the game stands out, giving players the opportunity to customize what guns, attachments, items, and even pre-made perk packages they can get.
game-news24.com
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gameplay Trailer Content
At the 2022 Game Awards today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2. Lightfall, the upcoming expansion, which will be released on February 28th 2023. The trailer introduces the brand new Focus Strang, the neon-numbernan Neptunian metropolis of Neomuna, and so much more. Destiny 2 has been nominated for...
Polygon
Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon guide and walkthrough
Destiny 2’s latest dungeon is also its most vertical, and it will see you climbing down, up, and then down again through a Warmind-inspired tower. Spire of the Watcher includes three lootable encounters — pretty standard for a dungeon — as well as a few puzzles throughout to teach you the mechanics. Best of all, the dungeon is packed with cowboy-themed loot, so you can walk into Lightfall dressed to the nines and ready to ensure that Emperor Calus has yee’d his last haw.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
dotesports.com
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
dotesports.com
How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
Genshin Impact guide: How to navigate the Genius Invocation card game
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Genshin Impact has been a wild ride, from exploring the luscious lands of Sumeru to experiencing an emotionally touching story with the featured Archon quest. But given how Genshin Impact is still one of the best gacha games that is constantly pushing boundaries on high-end Android phones, we shouldn't expect anything less from the game. Of course, the fun isn't over, either. Genshin Impact is ending 2022 on a high note by delivering the biggest game mode since launch, and that's Genshin Impact's Genius Invocation trading card game (TCG). Below we've outlined how to get started on Genshin Impact's new TCG, and if you're new to the game, we also have all the details to reach Sumeru; this way, no one gets left behind.
