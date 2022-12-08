Read full article on original website
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene
Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Happily Dances with Baby Bump on Display in Vibrant TikTok: Watch
Keke Palmer, 29, announced her exciting pregnancy news on Dec. 3 during her Saturday Night Live monologue Keke Palmer is glowing as she prepares to welcome her first baby. The Nope actress, 29, recently shared a new TikTok where she joyfully dances on a sidewalk in front of a parked car as the O'Jays track "Used Ta Be My Girl" plays in the background. The expecting actress looks radiant as she wears a green form-fitting mini dress with ruched sides with a baby pink hoodie over it, pairing the look with Gucci sneakers. Palmer's...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than what was there before."
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Never Had a Hot Shower in 8 Months of Filming
Making 'Wednesday' was no walk in the park. In fact, Jenna Ortega and the cast never had hot water while filming.
Patrick Dempsey Spontaneously Shaves Off His Signature Hair for DIY Buzz Cut: 'Change Is Good'
Patrick Dempsey ditched his famed hair for a new ‘do — and his beauty expert wife, Jillian, tells PEOPLE all about the transformation Patrick Dempsey is heading into the new year with a new look. The Disenchanted star, famed for his foxy salt-and-pepper strands, welcomed in a major change in the style department on Sunday with a buzz cut that he actually barbered himself at home. In an Instagram video shared by his makeup artist and hairstylist wife, Jillian Dempsey, the Emmy nominee, 56, is seen cleaning up the...
Kevin McKidd Takes His Two Kids to Disney on Ice Days After Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
The Grey's Anatomy star and ex Arielle Goldrath share two kids, son Aiden, 4, and daughter Nava, 3 Kevin McKidd is enjoying a special outing with his kids shortly after his wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd officially filed for divorce from the actor. On Friday, the Grey's Anatomy star, 49, brought his two kids Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3, whom he shares with Goldrath, to a performance of Disney on Ice's Road Trip Adventures in Los Angeles. McKidd was photographed with his two little ones as they arrived at the...
Cher's Mother Georgia Holt Dead at 96: 'Mom Is Gone,' Singer Says
Georgia Holt had previously been hospitalized with pneumonia in September, according to daughter Cher Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The musician, 76, revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Mom is gone," Cher tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji. The news comes three months after the pop superstar revealed on the social media platform that her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in September. "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," Cher wrote at the time, adding...
See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million
"This was the first home Leslie had ever purchased — he was so excited to move into the condo and never had the chance," listing agent Eric Rojany tells PEOPLE The late Leslie Jordan's milestone home has officially hit the market for $1.8 million. Jordan officially purchased his first piece of real estate just two months before he died in late October at the age of 67. Documenting the big moment on Instagram, the American Horror Story star posted a video to share his big news in August. "Well...
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell Open Up About the 'Legacy' and 'Gift' of Sobriety
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell are reflecting on how their respective experiences with sobriety have impacted their lives today. In an Actors on Actors conversation with Variety, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, 64, and The Banshees of Inisherin actor, 46, opened up about being sober in the context of the messages behind their films.
Viola Davis' Daughter Genesis, 12, Looks All Grown Up in Photo with Actress at Awards Dinner
Viola Davis and husband Julian Tennon smiled alongside daughter Genesis, 12, at the event, where the actress was an honoree Viola Davis is sharing more of her special achievements with the ones she loves most. On Sunday night, Davis' whole family was in attendance at the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner, where the actress was being honored with the titular award. The 57-year-old posed with husband Julian Tennon and their daughter, 12-year-old Genesis, for press photos ahead of the event. The entire family looked stylish at the...
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
90 Day's Kim Returns Usman's Engagement Ring After Adoption Argument: 'I'm Done Here'
A teaser for the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? makes it seem as if Kim and Usman have reached the end of their relationship Kim Menzies is ready to step away from Usman "Sojaboy" Umar. Kim reveals she's reached her limit — and gives Usman back her engagement ring in a preview for Sunday's upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The conflict comes after a tumultuous episode in which Kim planned to meet Usman's nephew — who he wants to adopt. Before...
Captain Lee Rosbach Forced to Exit Below Deck Season Early: 'One of the Most Humbling Experiences of My Life'
Rosbach, who has helmed the Bravo yachting series since its debut in 2013, could not overcome health issues and decided to leave the charter season early: "I owe it to my crew to do right by them" Captain Lee Rosbach is disembarking from Below Deck. The Bravo personality (nicknamed "The Stud of the Sea") announced his exit on Monday's episode, informing his crew that persistent health issues meant he'd need to bow out of season 10 early. Rosbach was admittedly struggling with nerve issues when he boarded motor yacht St. David at the...
Julie Andrews Says 'It's Probably Not Going to Be Possible' for Her to Star in Princess Diaries 3
The British actress played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Julie Andrews is expressing her thoughts about starring in a potential Princess Diaries 3. While speaking to Access Hollywood for an interview published on Tuesday, the Sound of Music star shared whether she would be reprising her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the potential sequel of the movie. "I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews, 87, said. "It was...
Say Yes to the Dress Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged!: 'I Never Thought It Was Going to Happen for Me'
The TLC star popped the question to Mete Kobal, his partner of a year, on Saturday at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City Randy Fenoli is engaged! The Say Yes to the Dress star, 58, popped the question on Saturday to Mete Kobal, his partner of nearly a year, at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City. "I'm so in love," Fenoli tells PEOPLE. "Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing what I thought a relationship was...
