Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb Fire Department
Nov. 2, 6:05 p.m., Route 27, one vehicle MVA, car vs deer. No injuries. Nov. 7, 11:02 a.m., River Road, one vehicle MVA, no injuries. Car struck guard rail. Cleared debris from roadway, provided traffic control until vehicle was towed. Nov. 9, 4:01 p.m., Route 1 at Station Road, three...
WMTW
Trucks believed to be racing prior to deadly head-on crash in Androscoggin County
TURNER, Maine — A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Androscoggin County Sunday morning. Officials confirmed Carol Ivers, of Fayette, was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on Route 4 in Turner. According to emergency responders, Jacob Diaz and a passenger were heading...
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6 to Dec. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service. Nathan T. Brewer, 33, of Nobleboro was issued a summons Dec. 11 for Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, on Maple Ridge Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95
SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
WPFO
Maine lawyer convicted for role in illegal pot operation has license suspended
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months. Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges...
Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
4 college students killed in Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
4 Maine Maritime Academy students killed, 3 hurt after car crashes into tree in Castine, officials say
CASTINE, Maine — Four students are dead, and three were hurt following a single-car crash in Castine early Saturday morning. 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was driving with multiple passengers on Shore Road (Route 166) around 2:07 a.m. when the 2013 Range Rover allegedly went off the road before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
boothbayregister.com
CSD school board Dec. 13 meeting canceled
The CSD School Board meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 13 has been cancelled. The next CSD Board meeting will be Jan. 10, 2023. The Charter workshop for Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor is on as scheduled tonight. 5 p.m. at Boothbay Town Office. Live stream is available through the Town of Boothbay...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
boothbayregister.com
Boyds host Community Lunch
Bob and Kitty Boyd hosted this week's Community Lunch for a packed house at Brady's. Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, fresh baked rolls, and Lisa Hallinan's American chop suey were on the menu. New faces joined in the crowd this week and met new friends. Bruce Burnham got up and thanked...
WMTW
Man injured in shooting outside Portland nightclub
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to investigators, a group was denied entry to Rick's Cabaret on Riverside Street around 2 a.m. “As they were leaving the parking lot, several gunshots were fired from their car towards the entrance,” a...
boothbayregister.com
First grade schools the competition in Christmas tree decorating
This year’s Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Decorating Contest winner is Cindy Casey’s first grade class at Edgecomb Eddy School. In 2017, Edgecomb created the competition to celebrate the holiday season. This was a team competition with competitors ranging from pre-kindergarten to grade six classrooms. Students decorated trees Dec....
wabi.tv
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Police make 2 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made two arrests between Nov. 3 and Dec. 5. On Nov. 14, officer Doug Snyder arrested Jacob Kaler, 43, of Boothbay Harbor for violating condition of release and operating while license suspended. On Dec. 1, officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Norma Weeks, 65, of Boothbay for illegal...
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
Comments / 0