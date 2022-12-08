ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

1520 The Ticket

Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota

Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Wind Advisory Issued for Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Rochester is included in a Wind Advisory that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is expecting a major storm system to blow into southeast Minnesota with wind gusts as high 45 mph. Winds are predicted to consistently blow between 20 and 30 mph. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
mprnews.org

Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm

It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before a big storm Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Quiet, mild weekend, possible large-impact snowfall next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a quiet weekend, weather-wise, with some light drizzle falling throughout the next few days.In the Twin Cities, it'll be warm, with high temperatures reaching 37 degrees. An inch or two of snow might fall, but otherwise we're in a quiet pattern until the next storm.There are two different scenarios for the next snowfall that'll come between Tuesday and Thursday.In the first scenario, a mix of rain, sleet, and snow will fall in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-30s. The biggest chance for heavy snowfall is for western Minnesota and the Dakotas.The second scenario shows purely snow for the metro, and rain across southern Minnesota. In this version, it's a little colder.Until then, there might be some peeks of sunshine on Sunday and Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester

Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota

As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Rochester in Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon Friday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The National Weather Service issued the advisory that took effect at 6 p.m. yesterday due to a forecast calling for 2-4 inches of snow and a glaze of ice. As of 6 a.m. less than an inch of snow has been recorded at the Rochester airport.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester’s Top Google Searches for 2022

The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Not terribly surprising, we were all OBSESSED when that game first came out. But what about our area? Thanks to Google Trends, we now know Rochester, Minnesota's top 10 Google searches for 2022. Some of the results I didn't consider but in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe head injury

More than $60,000 has been raised in a matter of days to help the family of a Minnetonka firefighter who suffered a head injury while on duty. A GoFundMe campaign says Tim Tripp, a part-time firefighter, is in intensive care at Hennepin County Medical Center after suffering a "severe head injury" in an accident while on duty Saturday, Dec. 3.
MINNETONKA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Gas Falls Under $3 Per Gallon at Some Rochester Stations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Gas prices have fallen to under $3 per gallon at some stations in Rochester. The website GasBuddy shows three Rochester gas stations now offering prices under $3 per gallon of unleaded. The lowest reported total Thursday morning was $2.94. Triple-A Minnesota says Rochester’s average price per...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
