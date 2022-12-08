Read full article on original website
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
Wind Advisory Issued for Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Rochester is included in a Wind Advisory that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is expecting a major storm system to blow into southeast Minnesota with wind gusts as high 45 mph. Winds are predicted to consistently blow between 20 and 30 mph. The...
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
What to expect at Watershed Spa, the first communal bath house in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Last Monday evening, I trekked through the cold toward a quiet spa in Northeast Minneapolis, feeling excited, but oddly nervous. It was the night before I was set to film a story on Minnesota’s first public bathhouse, at Watershed Spa, so the spa had arranged for me to try the experience myself.
mprnews.org
Seasonal temps on Sunday; Update on the upcoming winter storm
It was a fairly typical Saturday in many ways. The high temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees, which is four degrees warmer than our average Dec. 10 high. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin had Saturday highs in the 30s. Some areas saw patchy light snow and...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
NEXT Weather: Quiet Monday before a big storm Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be quiet, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be a different story. Both are flagged as NEXT Weather Alert days, and bring the potential for snow, rain, and ice.Monday will be mild. Expect highs in the mid to low 30s with clouds prevailing throughout the day.The big storm will begin to roll over the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, bringing a mix of rain and snow.Throughout the day on Tuesday, northern parts of the state can expect to see predominantly snow, while southern parts of Minnesota can expect mostly rain.Colder air will mix with the storm, so expect snow Thursday as well.The weekend ahead looks to be a dry one, though it will be colder, with highs in the 20s and teens.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 9, 2022
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and the surrounding communities are in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The Rochester Airport is reported just under an inch of snow had fallen as of 6 a.m. Travel conditions are expected to be difficult due to snow and possibly a thin glaze of ice on the roads.
NEXT Weather: Quiet, mild weekend, possible large-impact snowfall next week
MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a quiet weekend, weather-wise, with some light drizzle falling throughout the next few days.In the Twin Cities, it'll be warm, with high temperatures reaching 37 degrees. An inch or two of snow might fall, but otherwise we're in a quiet pattern until the next storm.There are two different scenarios for the next snowfall that'll come between Tuesday and Thursday.In the first scenario, a mix of rain, sleet, and snow will fall in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-30s. The biggest chance for heavy snowfall is for western Minnesota and the Dakotas.The second scenario shows purely snow for the metro, and rain across southern Minnesota. In this version, it's a little colder.Until then, there might be some peeks of sunshine on Sunday and Monday.
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Rochester in Winter Weather Advisory Until Noon Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The National Weather Service issued the advisory that took effect at 6 p.m. yesterday due to a forecast calling for 2-4 inches of snow and a glaze of ice. As of 6 a.m. less than an inch of snow has been recorded at the Rochester airport.
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
Rochester’s Top Google Searches for 2022
The most Googled word of 2022 is Wordle. Not terribly surprising, we were all OBSESSED when that game first came out. But what about our area? Thanks to Google Trends, we now know Rochester, Minnesota's top 10 Google searches for 2022. Some of the results I didn't consider but in...
Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe head injury
More than $60,000 has been raised in a matter of days to help the family of a Minnetonka firefighter who suffered a head injury while on duty. A GoFundMe campaign says Tim Tripp, a part-time firefighter, is in intensive care at Hennepin County Medical Center after suffering a "severe head injury" in an accident while on duty Saturday, Dec. 3.
Gas Falls Under $3 Per Gallon at Some Rochester Stations
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Gas prices have fallen to under $3 per gallon at some stations in Rochester. The website GasBuddy shows three Rochester gas stations now offering prices under $3 per gallon of unleaded. The lowest reported total Thursday morning was $2.94. Triple-A Minnesota says Rochester’s average price per...
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
Minnesota Teacher Going Smurf Blue If $1,000 Is Donated
Two teachers in Rochester, Minnesota might be on the hunt for some very bright hair dye soon. Well, that's if their students at John Marshall High School accept the challenge in front of them. Rochester Teacher May Soon Have Smurf Blue Hair If Students Step Up. Right now, all of...
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
