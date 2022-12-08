ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WBOY

The votes are in: Here are West Virginia’s top Chrismas movies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s time for the moment of truth… what is the most popular Christmas movie in West Virginia, according to 12 News viewers?. More than 600 people voted in the 12 News Christmas movie poll, and the movie that took the number one spot crushed the vote. Here’s how each movie placed over the four-day voting period.
WBOY

A Mountain Mess: Wintry precipitation possible Wednesday night into Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A powerful storm system currently out in the Midwest will be bringing active weather to north central West Virginia Wednesday and Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Garrett County, Maryland and quite a few counties toward the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. This is in effect Wednesday evening through the overnight hours late Thursday.
WBOY

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
