WBOY
The votes are in: Here are West Virginia’s top Chrismas movies
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s time for the moment of truth… what is the most popular Christmas movie in West Virginia, according to 12 News viewers?. More than 600 people voted in the 12 News Christmas movie poll, and the movie that took the number one spot crushed the vote. Here’s how each movie placed over the four-day voting period.
WBOY
A Mountain Mess: Wintry precipitation possible Wednesday night into Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A powerful storm system currently out in the Midwest will be bringing active weather to north central West Virginia Wednesday and Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Garrett County, Maryland and quite a few counties toward the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. This is in effect Wednesday evening through the overnight hours late Thursday.
WBOY
Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds
LEE’S SUMMITT, Mo. (KTVI) – Pam Tovar of Missouri is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. “Just mainly toys for the kids and getting stuff for Christmas dinner, things like that,” said the Lee’s Summit resident. Tovar’s bill...
WBOY
WVU President Gee outlines process that led West Virginia to hiring Wren Baker
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop, and other decision-makers within the WVU hierarchy set out to find WVU’s next director of athletics immediately after parting ways with Shane Lyons last month. Alsop noted in his introductory press conference in November that an...
WBOY
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
