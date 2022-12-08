Read full article on original website
Topeka Jump receives latest Patterson Gives Back gift
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal continues gifting the community, just in time for the holiday. Tyler Patterson visited Eye on NE Kansas Tuesday to present a $1,000 check to Topeka Jump. Dennis Dobson, treasurer for the group, accepted the donation. Dobson explained how Topeka Jump advocates for social justice...
Topeka United plans multicultural holiday celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holiday season encompasses many special occasions and traditions across cultures, and an event this week aims to celebrate many of them. Lisa Davis and Tobias Schlingensiepen visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about Topeka United’s upcoming event. Peace: A Multicultural Holiday Evening...
Capper presented with proceeds from Sertoma’s annual Duck Race
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of the proceeds raised from the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka’s Duck Race has been presented to the Capper Foundation, this year’s designated beneficiary. In September, Sertoma held its 27th annual Great Topeka Duck Race to raise money for local charities. Capper was...
Kansas cities ranked among the best to ring in the new year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two cities in Kansas have ranked among the best in the nation to welcome the new year. With New Year’s just around the corner and 70% of residents spending at least $50 on the occasion, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Dec. 12, that it released its report on 2022′s Best Cities for New Year’s.
Topeka native makes history with new role in United Methodist Church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native is making history with her new role in the United Methodist Church. Bishop Dee Williamston is headed to serve in Louisiana. She is the first Black woman ever elected bishop in the UMC’s South Central Jurisdiction. Before heading to her new assignment,...
Kansas woman found deceased in shipping container in Taiwan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman has been found deceased in a shipping container in a Taiwanese shipping port. TVBS news in Taiwan reports that on Nov. 16, a Kansas woman’s body was found by Taichung Port Police Corps in a shipping container at wharf 32 in Taichung Port. The scene was sealed off and an investigation was started as the body was sent to the Taichung funeral home.
Special tree honors Topeka, Shawnee Co. fallen officers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office dedicated a special Christmas tree outside the Law Enforcement Center. The tree stands at the site of their memorial to fallen officers. The memorial is removed for repairs right now . It was heavily damaged Nov. 13, when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
Illness forces closure of Osage City schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The flu is teaching Osage City schools a lesson in flexibility. USD 420 announced Tuesday that its school will close until after the new year due to a high number of student absences and rising numbers of staff out sick. The district said more than 40 percent of its students missed school Tuesday due to illness.
Archery Tournament to remain in Hutchinson for at least five years
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide archery tournament for Kansas students will remain in Hutchinson for at least five years. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Monday, Dec. 12, that it announced alongside the Kansas State Fairgrounds and Visit Hutch that the Kansas “National Archery in the Schools Program” State Tournament will remain in Hutchinson for at least five more years.
Topeka City Council swears in newest member
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council swore in its newest member. Tuesday night’s council meeting began with a ceremony for 9th district representative Michelle Hoferer. The governing body voted last week to place Hoferer on the council. She beat out four other applicants. Hoferer replaces Mike Lesser,...
Kansas District Magistrate Judges elect new president for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association has elected a new president for 2023. Kansas Courts says the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association recently elected District Magistrate Judge Brendon Boone as president of the organization. The Court noted that the KDMJA is open to all state district...
USD-113 approves public hearing to discuss closing Wetmore Academic Center
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - District leaders are moving ahead with plans to close an area school, despite pleas from people hoping to save their facilities in Wetmore. Supporters of the Wetmore schools packed tonight’s board meeting at Sabetha High School, making their case to keep the buildings open. Board...
Osage Co. kicks off Operation Christmas for Kids
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies are working again this year to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Kansas National Guard and area first responders to collect toys for the holiday. But, they had to keep...
FORK IN THE ROAD: St. Marys’ Coffee Shop celebrates 18 years of serving community
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - One Coffee Shop in St. Mary’s, Kansas, has officially surpassed 18 years of business, and since then the shop has brought a local clientele a variety of different coffees from several nations all in the name of giving the community a good cup of coffee to satisfy one’s pallet.
Silver Lake Police: ‘Blanket Man’ within rights to walk along Highway 24
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake Police Department says a man dubbed ‘Blanket Man’ is well within his rights to walk along Highway 24 - as long as he obeys the law. The Silver Lake Police Department took to Facebook on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to say...
Shawnee Co. judge elected secretary for Kansas District Judges Association
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Judge Cheryl Rios has been elected the 2022-2023 secretary for the Kansas District Judges Association. Kansas Courts says on Monday, Dec. 12, that the Kansas District Judges Association - an organization open to all state district court judges - has elected its officers who will serve the organization in the coming year.
Local high school students nominated to military service academies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
Jess Pope takes home gold buckle in NFR
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jess Pope took home the 2022 Gold Buckle in the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday. “All of the people who have helped me all along since I was 7-years-old, that’s what it’s about, that’s who this is for,” Pope said. Pope finished first...
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
AG-elect Kobach taps primary election rival Mattivi as KBI Director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped former preliminary election rival Tony Mattivi as the next Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he will nominate Tony Mattivi - who ran against Kobach in the...
