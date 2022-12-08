ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviewers Say This Tightening Neck Cream Makes a ‘Substantial Difference’ Within a Week of Use—Get It on Sale

By Maya Gandara
 5 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It may be a hard pill to swallow, but nowadays, even going about your regular routine can spark the onset of wrinkles . I’m mostly referring to the coined term ‘tech neck,’ which encourages deep-set wrinkles across the area due to countless hours hunched over a computer, phone and other various technologies. Pair that with additional factors that play a role in a loss of elasticity across the neck, such as age or poor habits, and we’re really talking. If I’ve spooked you a little, don’t fret—simply scoop up a potent treatment to keep further damage from arising daily.

Dermelect’s Self-Esteem Neck Professional is one of the best choices I’ve seen around, because it’s an extremely potent formula that specifically targets advanced signs of neck aging. You may have heard or even tried Dermelect’s OG neck firming cream —the Self-Esteem Neck Professional is a more powerful version of it for those with more aggressive wrinkles and sagging. The non-greasy cream quickly addresses crepiness and sagging by nourishing, firming and toning the delicate area, working to improve the overall elasticity of the skin while tightening the neck and jawline.

Self-Esteem Neck Professional

Self-Esteem Professional $59 Buy Now

The brand’s own agefinity complex, a “powerful ageless active, known for its anti-wrinkle and collagen supporting properties,’ alongside other exfoliating acids, antioxidants, vitamins and natural botanicals help rejuvenate the “Y-shape” zone of the neck to appear more youthful looking, while also evening out the skin tone across the décolleté. Squalene, avocado oil, green tea extract, as well as a mix of salicylic acid, glycolic acid and beta hydroxy acid are key ingredients that get the job done.

You’ll find confirmation of the neck cream’s results from reviewers, who say its “great for sensitive skin” despite its potent formula, and even “beats several other high-end neck creams” they’ve tried in the past.

RELATED: This $17 Vitamin C Serum ‘Works Just as Well as Expensive Brands’ at Fading Dark Spots & Shrinking Pores

“I’m a hard core firming cream skeptic,” wrote one shopper. “On a whim, I decided to give this a try, and I couldn’t be happier with that decision! To my amazement, this product met its claims. Has Dermelect found the Fountain of Youth?”

Another added: “I have tried other neck creams in the past and they have worked so-so but this is truly amazing! I noticed a substantial difference in the first week and continue to see great improvement. I won’t be without this from now on!”

Even better, the brand is throwing several promotional offers our way this month, including the Friends & Family sale, which is currently offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code CHEER25 . From December 9 through 15, you can also score 15 percent off with free shipping with the code JOY15 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0jc8Clgq00

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

