TC Supervisors To Make Minor Changes To Lot Size Requirements
Sonora, CA — At today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting there was a debate about changing the minimum size requirements for parcels of land zoned R-1 from the current 7,500 square feet down to as low as 5,000 square feet. The proposal was recommended by the county’s...
Tuolumne County To Consider Reducing Minimum Lot Sizes For Homes
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will discuss a plan that would allow more new homes to be built in smaller spaces. It is part of an effort to increase the housing supply in a region with topography and infrastructure limitations. Currently, the minimum lot size in Tuolumne County’s basic Residential-1 zoning areas is 7,500 square feet, or 0.17 acres. The county is considering reducing it to 5,000 square feet. The change is at the recommendation of the Board of Supervisors Housing Policy Committee as a way to increase housing density and the amount of developable land.
Sierra Nevada Conservancy Awards Money To Local Forest Projects
Sonora, CA — At a quarterly meeting held in Mariposa County, the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, a state of California government agency, awarded a combined $15-million in tourism and conservation projects. The agency works to help California’s mountainous communities grow economically, and better prepare for things like wildfires, drought, and...
Murphys Man Arrested For Grand Theft
Sonora, CA – Caught with burglary tools, a Murphys Man was arrested for grand theft. Sonora Police dispatch was notified recently by employees of a store in the Crossroads Shopping Center, located in the 1000 block of Sanguinetti Road, of a shoplifting in progress. Once on scene, a store employee identified 28-year-old Jarad Larz Sullivan of Murphys as the thief. Officers found him in a nearby business.
Calaveras Local Wins Young Farmer & Ranchers Awards
Calaveras, CA– A Calaveras County vineyard manager who worked to expand agritourism was recognized for achievement and excellence among young farmers and ranchers in California. The awards were announced recently during the 104th California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Monterey. Kirsten Locke of Murphys received the Young Farmer &...
Big Smiles For Newly HIred Dental Director
Tuolumne, CA – Smiles all around as a new dental director has been hired by the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center for its Sonora dental clinic off Greenley Road. Dr. Hoang Minh Nguyen, DDS, is a graduate of the University of Southern California, a veteran, and a US Navy reservist. Tribe officials detailed that he has years of experience, including general dentistry, post-implant, early orthodontic treatments, and pediatric dentistry. He has not only worked for various dental clinics but has also run his own successful clinic for fifteen years.
Suspect Arrested for Possession of Stolen Firearm And Drugs
Calaveras, CA– On the evening of December 2nd at about 6:20 PM, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting extra enforcement patrols in the San Andreas area due to reports of increased criminal activity. While on patrol, the deputies observed the driver of a sedan fail to stop at the intersection of Churchhill Road and St.Charles Street. After a stop of the vehicle near the San Andreas Fire Department, driven by driver Vernon Keith Moore, 38 years of age of San Andreas, officers noticed an open bottle of vodka that was within reach of the driver.
Fired Up About Graduation
Columbia, CA – 29 Columbia College students went through a rigorous 16-week training program to be able to put on professional firefighter gear. The students have earned graduation and Certificates of Completion from the Fire Technology Program. Students who completed Firefighter 1 and 2 will be awarded their certificates at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Oak Pavilion. To achieve the certificate, students must also complete six months of full-time or a year of part-time field experience before applying for the state certification.
Mokelumne Hill Man Killed In Crash
Mokelumne Hill, CA — The CHP reports that a single-vehicle crash in Calaveras County took the life of a 43-year-old Mokelumne Hill man. It happened on Sunday during the noon hour on Railroad Flat Road near Sheep Ranch Road. A Chevy Impala driven by 31-year-old Kalli Garrett of Antioch drifted off the road, overturned, and hit a tree. She suffered major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Her lone passenger, the unidentified Mokelumne Hill man, was taken to Lodi Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Weggenmann, Paul
Paul Weggenmann, Born September 12, 1934 in San Francisco, California passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 12/09/2022. Age: 88.
Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals
Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.
Atwood, Sandra “Sandi”
Sandra “Sandi” Mary Atwood Born May 22, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Visitation time has been set on Friday, December 16, 2022 to start 2 PM with a Vigil service to follow at 6 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street Sonora, California.
Gallo, Jose (Joe)
Jose De Jesus Gallo (Joe) born March 19, 1961 passed away December, 2nd 2022 in Soulsbyville. Joe loved life! He loved to laugh and make everyone else laugh. He loved being out in the water with a fishing pole in one hand and a beer in the other. He adored his daughters and grandchildren. Spending time with them kept him young. He was blessed to be loved unconditionally by his wife. Joe loved to fix things and break some along the way. He was a fighter, a survivor, a man who impacted so many lives and was loved by so many. His smile and his love will never be forgotten.
