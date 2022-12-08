Read full article on original website
BBC
First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns
Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
Nothing says ‘backwards Brexit Britain’ better than a new coal mine
The Conservatives have given the green light to a new coal mine in an act of climate vandalism which wipes away any trace of environmental responsibility the party has previously tried to portray.With Michael Gove giving the thumbs up for the Woodhouse Colliery in Cumbria, the charade is over.It is the latest in an appalling series of environmentally ruthless policy decisions from a party unable to look past the short-term profiteering which polluting fossil fuels can still precipitate.Banning solar panels from farmland, licensing scores of oil and gas wells in the North Sea – none of it makes sense for...
New Cumbrian coalmine would prove UK hypocrisy, say experts around world
Activists and experts say green light for coal would show UK’s ‘posturing, double standards and broken promises’
BBC
Whitehaven: West Cumbria coal mine opponents consider legal challenge
Opponents of the UK's first deep coal mine for 30 years are considering a legal challenge over its approval. The Woodhouse Colliery scheme has been given the green light by Communities Secretary Michael Gove. The mine near Whitehaven in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the...
Lindsay Hoyle suspends Commons after coal mine statement ‘breached ministerial code’
Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended the Commons over Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of a Cumbria coal mine.The government had failed to provide a full version of the statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.This video shows the moment the Speaker put a halt to action in the chamber, saying “this is not the way we do good government.”“That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that,” the seemingly furious Sir Hoyle said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws
Go-ahead for controversial Cumbria coal mine condemned by government’s climate adviser
The government has been condemned for approving a new coal mine in Cumbria – Britain’s first in generations.The Woodhouse Colliery project, near Whitehaven, has sparked fierce opposition from locals and environmentalists. Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has granted permission, saying the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.But the government’s own independent adviser on climate change has condemned the decision, which will allow extraction of the fossil fuel until 2049 – a year ahead of the UK’s legally binding target to achieve net zero carbon emissions.The Conservative former minister Lord Deben, chair of...
Imminent Cumbria coalmine decision likely to cause new Tory split
Expected approval for coalmine opening could provoke backlash from party’s many opposing voices
‘Incomprehensible act of self-harm’: Experts deride government go-ahead for new coal mine
The decision to allow a controversial mine to be built in Cumbria has generated enormous anger and raised further concerns about the ability of the government to recalibrate industrial investment amid the climate emergency.Opposition politicians, scientists, local people, environment campaigners and even the government’s own advisors have condemned the decision to give the Woodhouse Colliery the go-ahead, a move they say will cause massive environmental damage and undermine any international leadership the UK has previously shown on tackling the worsening climate crisis.The undersea mine – the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years – is expected to produce...
BBC
CNBC
Britain approves first new coal mine in decades
Britain on Wednesday approved its first new deep coal mine in decades to produce the high-polluting fuel for use in steelmaking, a project that critics say will hinder the UK's climate targets. The Woodhouse Colliery, to be developed by West Cumbria Mining in northwest England, seeks to extract coking coal...
Labour says it would stop Cumbria coalmine from opening
Ed Miliband vows party will seek to prevent ‘climate-destroying’ plan and if elected would deliver green jobs
BBC
