MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Monday by Mt. Vernon police on multiple firearms charges. According to Jefferson County State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun, a Mt. Vernon police officer stopped Codie Jenkins was formally charged in court Tuesday with Class X felony armed violence and Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a person ineligible for a FOID.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO