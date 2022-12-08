Read full article on original website
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Christmas with Kennerley returns with special guests
PORTLAND, Maine — There’s nothing in Maine that compares to the Kotzschmar Organ, and the sound that comes from the organ at Merrill Auditorium, especially around the holidays. On Monday, Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley will perform this year’s Christmas with Kennerley show, but with a twist.
Maine Things To Do | Pets Picture with Santa, Snowmobile Hill Climb, Drive-Thru Christmas
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do | Week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19. When: Tuesday through Sunday each week until Jan. 8. Where: Maine Mall, in front of Jordan’s Furniture Ropes Course. When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pets Picture with Santa. Where: Bath Area Food...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Miss Maine USA heading to compete on national stage
PORTLAND, Maine — Juliana Morehouse has won the title of Miss Maine USA in November. The 23-year-old from Portland is one of the first women to be crowned for the 2023 season and already has big plans for the year ahead. Morehouse, who is pursuing her master's degree in...
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
Maine Maritime community grieves loss of 4 students
CASTINE, Maine — The days, weeks and months to come will be tough for the Maine Maritime Academy community after a car crash early Saturday morning killed four students. "There's like a depressing mood over the whole place," sophomore Christian Trujillo said. "You know, it's hard to express." Some...
Maine on pace to see record number of overdose deaths
PORTLAND, Maine — Again this year, Maine is on pace to see a record number of fatal overdoses. According to the State's Monthly Overdose Report for October, 565 people have died of overdoses through the fist ten months of the year. In the same time period, there were 8,488 total overdoses statewide.
A fish that's swum in Maine ponds since the Ice Age faces an uncertain future
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
Here's where Maine stands on reaching its ambitious climate goals
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Julie Rosenbach, sustainability director for the city of South Portland, is making big plans to educate the public. "When I started, it was a brand new department in the city. It grew a lot in the last seven years," Rosenbach said. Rosenbach is planning to...
What the Respect for Marriage Act means to Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Mnemosyne and Sam Knight may be relative newlyweds after getting married in June 2019, but their love story dates back to their days at Marlboro College in Vermont. They now have two kids and live in Portland and say they feel safe here, but there's still work to be done.
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
An Incredible Cafe in Westbrook, Maine, Welcomes You With a Library as Soon as You Walk Through the Door
I have always loved posting up at a coffee shop, sipping on a little cappuccino, and getting work done. There are a plethora of cafes scattered around Portland perfect for a day spent like that but it can be hard to score a seat in the small, crowded shops. Most...
Portland Symphony Orchestra kicks off ‘Magic of Christmas’ shows
PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend, the sounds of the holiday season will fill Merrill Auditorium with Portland Symphony Orchestra’s "Magic of Christmas." Conductor Eckart Preu and vocalist Nick Ziobro joined us on 207 to talk about this year’s show, which is adding a new element. This year,...
Late week winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Beautiful once again for Tuesday. Some snow showers and windy conditions are expected Wednesday, and then all eyes are on a Friday-Saturday nor’easter which looks to bring widespread accumulating snow to much of Maine. Tuesday will be quiet and sunny. Highs will reach the low to...
More Rare Earth Elements Discovered in Maine
In 2021, a $1.5 billion lithium deposit was discovered in Newry, not far from the ski resort Sunday River. Fast-forward to November 2022, and another discovery of rare earth elements have been found, this time in Aroostook County. The find included a group of 17 elements and the additional elements niobium and zirconium. All the elements were discovered on privately owned land in the area of Pennington mountain, which is located about 40 miles northwest of Presque Isle. These elements are on a list of the U.S. Geological Survey 2022 list of critical minerals.
Police searching for missing man from Maine in Massachusetts
PEABODY, Mass. — Police are searching for a Maine man reported missing after he was last seen in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, of Maine was reported missing by a family member Sunday at approximately 10:33 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Peabody Police Department. Gray was last...
75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
Falmouth nonprofit partners with local photographers to send Maine kids to summer camp
PORTLAND, Maine — Two local photographers have partnered with the nonprofit organization Gratitude for Maine to help spread its mission of sending Maine kids to summer camp. Gratitude for Maine was created by Emma Bowden, Elle Foley, and Sophia Turker, three teens from Falmouth who turned to photography during the pandemic.
