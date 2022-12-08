ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Christmas with Kennerley returns with special guests

PORTLAND, Maine — There’s nothing in Maine that compares to the Kotzschmar Organ, and the sound that comes from the organ at Merrill Auditorium, especially around the holidays. On Monday, Portland Municipal Organist James Kennerley will perform this year’s Christmas with Kennerley show, but with a twist.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Maritime community grieves loss of 4 students

CASTINE, Maine — The days, weeks and months to come will be tough for the Maine Maritime Academy community after a car crash early Saturday morning killed four students. "There's like a depressing mood over the whole place," sophomore Christian Trujillo said. "You know, it's hard to express." Some...
CASTINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine on pace to see record number of overdose deaths

PORTLAND, Maine — Again this year, Maine is on pace to see a record number of fatal overdoses. According to the State's Monthly Overdose Report for October, 565 people have died of overdoses through the fist ten months of the year. In the same time period, there were 8,488 total overdoses statewide.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

What the Respect for Marriage Act means to Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine — Mnemosyne and Sam Knight may be relative newlyweds after getting married in June 2019, but their love story dates back to their days at Marlboro College in Vermont. They now have two kids and live in Portland and say they feel safe here, but there's still work to be done.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Late week winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Beautiful once again for Tuesday. Some snow showers and windy conditions are expected Wednesday, and then all eyes are on a Friday-Saturday nor’easter which looks to bring widespread accumulating snow to much of Maine. Tuesday will be quiet and sunny. Highs will reach the low to...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

More Rare Earth Elements Discovered in Maine

In 2021, a $1.5 billion lithium deposit was discovered in Newry, not far from the ski resort Sunday River. Fast-forward to November 2022, and another discovery of rare earth elements have been found, this time in Aroostook County. The find included a group of 17 elements and the additional elements niobium and zirconium. All the elements were discovered on privately owned land in the area of Pennington mountain, which is located about 40 miles northwest of Presque Isle. These elements are on a list of the U.S. Geological Survey 2022 list of critical minerals.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike

PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
MAINE STATE
