Columbus, GA

WTVM

CHIME IN: Christmas time in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the time of year to be holly and jolly - and as you ride through the Chattahoochee Valley, it’s clear to see that residents are feeling the holiday spirit. Some holiday traditions include looking at Christmas lights, building gingerbread houses, or even Christmas...
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Chipotle opens first location in LaGrange

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency receives $1.54M grant to increase road safety. Columbus City Council honors retiring member after nearly 30 years of service. Clouds, maybe a few peeks of sun Tuesday if we're lucky. Rain chances go sky high Wednesday PM through early Thursday.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Santa Claus is coming to the Columbus Airport

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Santa Claus is coming to town... and he’s landing at the Columbus Airport!. Santa will be here checking his naughty and nice list while his elves and reindeer prepare for the big Christmas Day. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m., Santa will be at...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Mostly Dry until Wednesday PM/early Thursday; Watching storm threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are on alert for times of heavy rain and even a few strong to severe storms late Wednesday, Wednesday night and early Thursday before much colder air settles into the region. Lots of clouds again on this Tuesday will keep temperatures fairly steady in the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Car break-ins surging in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for crimes of opportunity. In Columbus, car break-ins are on the rise. An officer in the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes unit shares tips on how to protect yourself this holiday season. According to Lieutenant Lawrence Singleton, last weekend from Friday to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Raccoon attacks and how to avoid them

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are plenty of examples of people being attacked by raccoons across the country. For instance, a recent video of a woman in Connecticut who fought off a raccoon from attacking her five-year-old daughter. Another video showed a local pest control company trapping a raccoon from...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Arlington Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting leaving two injured is under investigation, says Columbus Police Department. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Arlington Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA

