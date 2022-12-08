Read full article on original website
WTVM
CHIME IN: Christmas time in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the time of year to be holly and jolly - and as you ride through the Chattahoochee Valley, it’s clear to see that residents are feeling the holiday spirit. Some holiday traditions include looking at Christmas lights, building gingerbread houses, or even Christmas...
WTVM
Chipotle opens first location in LaGrange
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency receives $1.54M grant to increase road safety. Columbus City Council honors retiring member after nearly 30 years of service. Clouds, maybe a few peeks of sun Tuesday if we're lucky. Rain chances go sky high Wednesday PM through early Thursday.
WTVM
Santa Claus is coming to the Columbus Airport
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Santa Claus is coming to town... and he’s landing at the Columbus Airport!. Santa will be here checking his naughty and nice list while his elves and reindeer prepare for the big Christmas Day. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m., Santa will be at...
WTVM
Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer and woman are recovering after a raccoon attack. On Saturday, December 10, an officer responded to the area of St. Elmo Drive in Columbus after a woman was attacked by the animal. While giving the woman a hand, the officer was also...
WTVM
Columbus pools to reopen in 2024 after several area pools are replaced
WTVM
Mostly Dry until Wednesday PM/early Thursday; Watching storm threat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are on alert for times of heavy rain and even a few strong to severe storms late Wednesday, Wednesday night and early Thursday before much colder air settles into the region. Lots of clouds again on this Tuesday will keep temperatures fairly steady in the...
WTVM
Car break-ins surging in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for crimes of opportunity. In Columbus, car break-ins are on the rise. An officer in the Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes unit shares tips on how to protect yourself this holiday season. According to Lieutenant Lawrence Singleton, last weekend from Friday to...
WTVM
Raccoon attacks and how to avoid them
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are plenty of examples of people being attacked by raccoons across the country. For instance, a recent video of a woman in Connecticut who fought off a raccoon from attacking her five-year-old daughter. Another video showed a local pest control company trapping a raccoon from...
WTVM
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
WTVM
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Arlington Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting leaving two injured is under investigation, says Columbus Police Department. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Arlington Drive. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
WTVM
Columbus officers searching for missing 74-year-old man, last seen Dec. 2
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing man. 74-year-old Grey Scott Gibson was last seen on Friday, December 2, in the 1300 block of Luna Court. He is 180 pounds and approximately 5′9. If you have any information...
WTVM
Domestic dispute leads to chase, shooting on US Hwy 80 in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that led to a chase and shooting on Alabama US Hwy 80. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the incident happened on US Highway 80 and Alabama 51. The chase involved a male suspect chasing a...
WTVM
Man accused of street racing crash that killed CSU athlete pleads not guilty
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man accused of a street racing crash - resulting in the death of a Phenix City native and Columbus State University basketball player - has pleaded not guilty. An arraignment was scheduled for James D. Paige on December 14, however, Paige entered a plea of...
WTVM
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop on the south side of Columbus led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of drugs and a gun. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says, on Dec. 13, patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having no tail lights on Cusseta Road.
