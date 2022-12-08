Read full article on original website
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
Central Dauphin’s Sammy Widnick makes college decision
It’s been a pretty good fall for Sammy Widnick. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PennLive’s Fab Five wrestling teams in District 3 Class 3A: Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley lead wide-open field
PennLive kicks off its early District 3 team rankings with the top five teams in Class 3A, headlined by a trio of Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division heavyweights.
Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke receives first college offer from Big 12 school
Serving as one of the bright spots of a tough state championship loss to St. Joe’s Prep on Saturday, freshman Harrisburg wide receiver Elias Coke impressed in his toughest matchup of the year. The wideout created separation consistently against a talented defensive backfield of the Hawks, hauling in a...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
Nearly 40-year old diner packs its bags to Harrisburg due to I-83 Capital Beltway Redesign Project
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The landmark East Shore Diner in Harrisburg has found a new home on the west shore. On Monday, the diner was loaded on a trailer from its Harrisburg location, off South Cameron Street, and transported across the river, to its new site in Mechanicsburg. The nearly...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
New businesses; political drama; costly spirits: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. High: 41; Low: 23. Sunny today. Snow possible later in the week. New businesses: A warehouse, a car wash and another Hershey’s plant are among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa. in the near(ish) future. Costly spirits:...
Southern Columbia responds to controversy
CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
PennLive.com
Boiling Springs boys overcome first-half deficit to best Camp Hill 49-39
Boiling Springs trailed by five points at the intermission, but the Bubblers used a strong second half to complete the comeback and secure a 49-39 victory against Camp Hill Tuesday. The Bubblers used a 16-7 third-quarter run to take a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Brayden Richie paced the...
PennLive.com
Cumberland Valley boys clip CD East 53-40 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth action
Cumberland Valley picked up a 53-40 victory over divisional foe CD East Tuesday. The Eagles built a 21-12 lead by the intermission and kept the Panthers at arm’s length to seal the win. The trio of Nolan Gilbert, Nolan Buzalka, and Jackson Boone combined for 37 points to power...
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
Over 20 Pa. car dealers accused of ‘title washing’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Red Land boys basketball downs Mifflin County 52-38 in Mid-Penn Keystone showdown
In a Mid-Penn Keystone divisional tilt, Red Land (3-2) picked up a 52-38 victory against Mifflin County. The Patriots built a 24-13 lead by halftime and didn’t allow the Huskies to claw back. Bryce Zeiders led all players with 12 points. Zeiders knocked down 9 points from beyond the...
PennLive.com
Hershey boys basketball erases halftime deficit and cruises past Palmyra
The Hershey boys basketball team, trailing by 3 points at halftime, held Palmyra without a field goal and to 4 second half points en route to a 55-34 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Tuesday night. The Trojans stared at a 30-27 halftime deficit, as Palmyra drained 6 first half three-point...
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
PennLive.com
