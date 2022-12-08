ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces

Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
CATAWISSA, PA
Newswatch 16

Southern Columbia responds to controversy

CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
CATAWISSA, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey boys basketball erases halftime deficit and cruises past Palmyra

The Hershey boys basketball team, trailing by 3 points at halftime, held Palmyra without a field goal and to 4 second half points en route to a 55-34 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Tuesday night. The Trojans stared at a 30-27 halftime deficit, as Palmyra drained 6 first half three-point...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map

It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

