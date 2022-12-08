Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of our favorite Android tablets on the market right now. From the display, to the RAM and storage options, there's a lot of bang for your buck here that only gets better with a good discount. We highly recommend the 128GB model for extra memory — which is essential when multi-tasking or gaming — but once that's completely sold out, the 64GB has increased RAM as well at almost as good a discount.

4 DAYS AGO