Social security update: First of two checks totaling $1,755 to arrive in 10 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are just 10 days away from their first of two payments to be delivered in the month of December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755.
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP...
Social Security: Not Everyone Will Receive Increased Payment in 2023; Here’s Why!
Those who receive Social Security will soon learn what their new monthly benefits will be in 2023 once the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7% takes effect. The Social Security Administration will start distributing beneficiaries’ COLA notices in December with information on the amounts of their payments for the next year.
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payments arriving in just one week for millions
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to receive their next monthly retirement checks, worth an average of $1,681 per payment, in just seven days.
Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States
The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year
In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment
Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Families due to get up to $750 in direct payments this December – see if you qualify
A SECOND batch of child tax rebates will be sent out next month just in time for the holidays. Rhode Island residents who filed their 2021 tax return by the October 17 deadline and qualify for the state's child tax credit should receive their payment this December. The state's expanded...
Stimulus Update: Will You Get a Stimulus Check This Month to Help With Holiday Spending?
This is an expensive time of year, but a stimulus check could help you cover costs.
