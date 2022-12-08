ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Aneka Duncan

Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
HAWAII STATE
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:

