Monroe County, GA

Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe

UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
JONES COUNTY, GA
Monroe County breaks ground on new fire station

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County and Oglethorpe Power celebrated the start of construction on a new fire station with a groundbreaking ceremony off Rumble Road. "Our new fire station will be equipped with a fire engine and ladder truck with personnel onsite 24 hours a day," Monroe County Fire Chief Matthew Jackson says. "In a critical emergency, seconds matter and this location right off I-75 will help with rapid response times."
MONROE COUNTY, GA
Officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County under investigation

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An officer-involved shooting has happened in Baldwin County. Few details are available other than the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office confirming that there was an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday afternoon. The case is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. WGXA News has...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
P&Z: Full House Tavern violated permit; New business signs, personal care homes

When a 42-year-old man was shot outside Full House Tavern early Monday morning, the restaurant was in violation of zoning laws, said Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Jeff Ruggieri. P&Z inspectors “routinely go by” the business and had previously discovered what Ruggieri described as a packed parking lot...
MACON, GA
Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Bleckley County

UPDATE (6:21 P.M.) -- Georgia State Patrol has confirmed that the victim has been identified as Chedeline St Louis of Stone Mountain. BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two separate vehicles in Bleckley County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the person was standing...
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
MACON, GA
Man in critical condition after being shot in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Macon restaurant on Monday according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies received a call about a person shot at the Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m.
MACON, GA
World's largest indoor pickleball facility, amphitheater, coming to Old Macon Mall

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- One by one, Bibb County Commissioners piled in and pulled off to start Macon Bibb's revitalization tour of the 'Old Macon Mall.'. Mayor Lester Miller is leading the charge in looking ahead to big developments for the county. He commented, "I can't wait to have the ribbon cutting...this time next year we'll have events at the amphitheater, and with pickleball, we've started already. Shortly after that, we'll have new voting here at the board of elections,"
MACON, GA

