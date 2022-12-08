Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe
UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
Monroe County breaks ground on new fire station
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County and Oglethorpe Power celebrated the start of construction on a new fire station with a groundbreaking ceremony off Rumble Road. "Our new fire station will be equipped with a fire engine and ladder truck with personnel onsite 24 hours a day," Monroe County Fire Chief Matthew Jackson says. "In a critical emergency, seconds matter and this location right off I-75 will help with rapid response times."
Officer-involved shooting in Baldwin County under investigation
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An officer-involved shooting has happened in Baldwin County. Few details are available other than the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office confirming that there was an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday afternoon. The case is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. WGXA News has...
Upson Co. man dead following wreck in Monroe Co., other driver arrested
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Upson County man is dead after a wreck in Monroe County involving a motorcycle. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Saturday on Highway 74 at Oxford Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a Ford F-150...
1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Georgia State Patrol searching for suspect on the loose after car chase in Dudley
DUDLEY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a suspect on the loose after a chase that ended up in North Wood Trails in Dudley Monday evening. According to a Facebook post on their page, the man jumped out of his car and ran away....
P&Z: Full House Tavern violated permit; New business signs, personal care homes
When a 42-year-old man was shot outside Full House Tavern early Monday morning, the restaurant was in violation of zoning laws, said Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Jeff Ruggieri. P&Z inspectors “routinely go by” the business and had previously discovered what Ruggieri described as a packed parking lot...
Several people, including 3-year-old, injured in 16-vehicle crash on I-285 in East Point
EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Fire Department reported several injuries in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 285 NB between Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway Monday morning. A driver called East Point police about an accident on I-285 north involving a semi tuck. EPFD arrived to the...
Coroner: Man found shot and killed in Macon parking lot identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says they've identified the man who was found shot and killed in a parking lot on Thomaston Road. According to Jones, the man is DeShazo Howard, 23. The call came in just after 9 a.m. Friday. Jones said several shell casings...
Georgia State Patrol searching for man who fled vehicle during pursuit in Laurens County
DUDLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is searching for a man who fled on foot during a pursuit Monday night. A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, posted just before 9 o’clock, said the chase ended in the Northwood Trail neighborhood in Dudley. “Male suspect jumped...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Bleckley County
UPDATE (6:21 P.M.) -- Georgia State Patrol has confirmed that the victim has been identified as Chedeline St Louis of Stone Mountain. BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two separate vehicles in Bleckley County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the person was standing...
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
Georgia deputy arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend in 3 counties, GBI says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County deputy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. Marlin Moultrie, 55, of Flovilla, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications. On Nov. 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau...
World's largest indoor pickleball facility, amphitheater, coming to Old Macon Mall
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- One by one, Bibb County Commissioners piled in and pulled off to start Macon Bibb's revitalization tour of the 'Old Macon Mall.'. Mayor Lester Miller is leading the charge in looking ahead to big developments for the county. He commented, "I can't wait to have the ribbon cutting...this time next year we'll have events at the amphitheater, and with pickleball, we've started already. Shortly after that, we'll have new voting here at the board of elections,"
