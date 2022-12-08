ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

FTC Sues to Block $69B Microsoft, Activision Merger

By Winston Cho
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkHKs_0jc8CB6o00

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to buy video game publisher Activision Blizzard, alleging that the deal will enable the tech giant to suppress competition in gaming.

The move represents another aggressive step taken by competition regulators to rein in consolidation of the tech industry. It marks a roadblock in Microsoft’s plans to expand its gaming arm. The deal, if approved, would’ve married Microsoft, which owns the Xbox console and a game streaming service, and Activision, maker of Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The FTC said that the proposed transaction would enable Microsoft to stifle competition to Xbox and its “rapidly growing” game streaming service. It pointed to the tech giant’s history of acquiring competitors to “suppress competition from rival consoles,” including its purchase of ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks and maker of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Starfield .

“Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” said Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. “Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”

The commission voted along party lines to challenge the acquisition, the largest ever in the video game industry, with three Democrats voting in favor of suing and one Republican against.

Microsoft said it won’t forgo the acquisition and will pursue approval in court.

“We continue to believe that this deal will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers,” Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president, said in a statement. “We have been committed since day one to addressing competition concerns, including by offering earlier this week proposed concessions to the F.T.C. While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court.”

Activision indicated that it remains confident the deal will close.

“The allegation that this deal is anti-competitive doesn’t align with the facts, and we believe we’ll win this challenge,” Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. He stressed that consumers “want choice, and this gives them exactly that.”

“We believe these arguments will win despite a regulatory environment focused on ideology and misconceptions about the tech industry,” he added.

The purchase is undergoing review by numerous government bodies. While Saudi Arabia and Brazil have approved the deal, the United Kingdom and European Union continue to investigate. The FTC is the first to sue to block the transaction, which is Microsoft’s largest acquisition in company history.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of concessions by Microsoft for the commission to greenlight the deal. In November, the company offered Sony a 10 year deal to keep Call of Duty on Playstation. It followed up on Tuesday by announcing that it reached a deal with Nintendo to make the first-person shooter available on Nintendo consoles if the deal closes in a last-minute bid to secure approval.

To ease concerns that the merger will harm workers, Microsoft has pledged to remain neutral on unionization efforts. More than 300 employees at ZeniMax Media, a video game publisher owned by the company, has begun voting on whether to unionize. Microsoft said it will voluntarily recognize the union if employees vote in favor. The campaign has been spearheaded by the Communication Workers of America, the largest media union in the country that has over 700,000 members and supports the transaction.

In October, the Department of Justice won a case challenging Paramount’s bid to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House. The suit advanced a monopsony theory revolving around potential harm to top-selling authors if the $2.2 billion deal was approved.

Competition regulators have vowed to increasingly sue to block deals they believe are anticompetitive instead of allowing them to go through with certain conditions, such as structural or behavioral remedies. In July, the FTC challenged Meta’s purchase of virtual reality game developer Within in a bid to limit the company’s reach in the virtual reality market. The complaint advances relatively untested theories arguing that antitrust laws account for actions taken by a firm that isn’t yet a monopolist but is positioned to become one.

“The era of lax enforcement is over,” DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter said in April. “And the new era of vigorous and effective antitrust law enforcement has begun.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Tom Cruise Snubbed After Returning Past Awards

Tom Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category. The snub comes after the actor returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of Broadway Show ‘Ain’t No Mo‘

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance of new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo‘ this week, in an effort to help the show stave off its closing notice. The play, written by Jordan E. Cooper and produced by Lee Daniels, is made of a series of sketches that address the question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” While well-reviewed, the production announced late last week that it would end its run on Dec. 18, about two weeks after its official opening, due to low ticket...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Responds to Being Booed During Dave Chappelle’s Show in San Francisco: “A First for Me in Real Life”

Elon Musk did not get a hero’s welcome when he joined Dave Chappelle on a San Francisco arena stage on Sunday night. “Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said in response to the crowd’s reception of the billionaire businessman and controversial Twitter owner after he asked the audience to “make some noise for the richest man in the world.” After the introduction, Musk walked across the Chase Center stage with his arms raised in the air, seemingly expecting a tidal wave of positive attention.More from The Hollywood ReporterElton John Leaves Twitter, Says Policy Change Will "Allow Misinformation to Flourish Unchecked"Kathy Griffin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cheddar News

Why The FTC Is So Scared of the Microsoft, Activision Blizzard Merger

"The biggest merger in gaming history may now have been stopped by the U.S. government.The FTC filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Microsoft regarding its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The agency alleged that it would create unfair competition in the gaming industry. While competition has always existed in gaming, the FTC fears that Microsoft's size would force it to have an overbearing say in the industry. If the deal does go through, Microsoft would become the third-largest gaming company in the world. In particular, the federal agency fears that Microsoft could cause games and console prices to rise, as...
geekwire.com

Analysis: If the FTC blocks Microsoft’s $69B acquisition, the real loser is Activision Blizzard

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that it intends to sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of giant game developer Activision Blizzard. If the FTC is able to stop Microsoft’s acquisition, it’ll call off what would’ve been one of the most seismic moves in the short history of the American video game industry. Microsoft will lose out on billions in additional revenue over the course of the next decades, while Sony will retain its position as the top console manufacturer and No. 2 video game company overall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechSpot

Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer

A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan E. Cooper on Saving Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo,’’ His “Love and Loathe” Letter to American Theater

Just one week after its opening, new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo’ announced it would soon be ending its run.  Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history — and produced by Lee Daniels, the play is set to close on Dec. 18, unless the production can rally audiences and boost ticket sales enough to reverse the decision. So far, the production has received support from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who bought out a performance of the show this week, with Cooper telling The Hollywood Reporter there’s more still to come. More from The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: What you need to know

Microsoft is ramping up its video game section and wants to buy Activision Blizzard - the team that makes Call of Duty. But some governments are worried about it - if you're new to this long-running saga, here's what you need to know. Microsoft wants to pay $69bn (£56bn) for...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ronnie Turner, Son of Tina Turner, Dies at 62

Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died, his mother and wife have confirmed. He was 62. The Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a 911 call and that an individual outside a residence in Encino was pronounced dead. The L.A. County coroner’s office told THR that the deceased was a male in his 60s but that his identity was pending.More from The Hollywood ReporterCarl Kleinschmitt, Writer on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'M*A*S*H,' Dies at 85Gary Friedkin, Actor in 'Young Doctors in Love,' Dies at 70Jon Wilkman, 'Moguls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ars Technica

FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: List of Nominees

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the list of nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes, which were announced Monday. The film earned eight nominations, including best picture (musical/comedy) and writing and directing noms for Martin McDonagh. Everything Everywhere All at Once followed with six noms, while Babylon and The Fabelmans each earned five. Overall, Searchlight Pictures leads the film distributors with 12 noms, followed by A24 with 10 and Netflix with nine.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Corsage' Director Marie Kreutzer on What She Learned About Empress Elisabeth of Austria During Her ResearchGuest Column: 'Devotion' Director J.D. Dillard on Why The Story of the Navy's First...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy