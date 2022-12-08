ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA3C Festival Celebrates Los Angeles Artistry, Culture

By William Earl
 5 days ago
A new festival designed to celebrate Los Angeles and its sense of community will debut Dec. 10 at L.A. State Historic Park.

Dubbed LA3C — short for Los Angeles, Capital of Culture & Creativity — the festival, which was developed by Variety parent company PMC, will feature a vibrant mix of music, art, food and live experiences. LA3C chief executive officer Juan Mora says the goal is to capture the unique spirit of the city that calls Hollywood home.

“There’s no event at this scale that brings the versatility of Los Angeles to one place or one space like LA3C,” he says. “We are going to be able to curate best-in-class experiences across music and the arts to the heart of L.A.”

The main stage music acts include headliners Lil Baby and Maluma; Snoop Dogg, Seventeen, Free Nationals and Shawn Wasabi are among the other performers set to make appearances at the two-day event.

DJs and artists will also appear on a second stage as part of LA3C’s Hot Import Nights installation. Mustard, AJ Hernz, Arius, Cam Girl, Freya Fox and Kill Bambi are among the acts slated to appear there.

Hot Import Nights will also stage exotic-automobile shows in a nod to an element of Los Ange-les culture not usually highlighted in the festival environment. For the culinary-minded , offerings from Lil’ Bobacita, Cena Vegan and Gogo’s Tacos will be available.

PMC publications such as Indie- Wire, Vibe and StyleCaster are hosting events at LA3C. Variety’s Music for Screens virtual event kicked off the festival with three days of panels starting on Nov. 29.

Mora believes the diverse interests represented make LA3C stand apart from other festivals. LA3C is meant to capture the spirit of community in Southern California, now that the effects of the pandemic have lessened and normal life has been able to resume.

“I think music and food especially really bring people together, and during the pandemic we learned that more than ever,” Mora says.

LA3C is partnering with several nonprofit organizations, including Film Independent, Heart of Los Angeles and GLAAD, for the event.

