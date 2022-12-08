Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul
The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state's property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave a state-created insurer. It also...
Wichita Eagle
See how many school counselors are in Kansas
Schools across the country were short about 300,000 teachers and staff when the 2022-2023 school year began, according to National Education Association President Becky Pringle. This massive dearth has forced an unfortunate series of developments in schools across the country. Principals are performing janitorial duties, schools are implementing four-day school...
Wichita Eagle
Rescuers race to find lost skier at night as storm rolls in, California officials say
Teams looking for a lost skier after dark near Lake Tahoe followed his tracks to rescue him before a heavy storm rolled in, California officials reported. The Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team received a report of a missing skier at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, the organization said in a news release.
Wichita Eagle
Texas Basketball Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Assault Charge
Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with third degree felony assault on a family/household member, according to multiple reports. Beard was arrested by the Austin Police Department and processed at 5:18 a.m. CST on Monday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0