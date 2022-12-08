ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Wichita Eagle

Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul

The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state's property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave a state-created insurer. It also...
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

See how many school counselors are in Kansas

Schools across the country were short about 300,000 teachers and staff when the 2022-2023 school year began, according to National Education Association President Becky Pringle. This massive dearth has forced an unfortunate series of developments in schools across the country. Principals are performing janitorial duties, schools are implementing four-day school...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Texas Basketball Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Felony Assault Charge

Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with third degree felony assault on a family/household member, according to multiple reports. Beard was arrested by the Austin Police Department and processed at 5:18 a.m. CST on Monday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s...
AUSTIN, TX

