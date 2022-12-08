Reports: Falcons to start rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, replacing Marcus Mariota

ATLANTA — Rookie Desmond Ridder will take over for veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota for the final four games of the Atlanta Falcons’ season, according to multiple reports.

Ridder was the team’s third-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and will get some burn as the starter as the team closes out the season.

With the team currently in its bye week, Ridder, 23, will have the chance to get practice reps with the Falcons’ starting offense. He is expected to make his first start on Dec. 18 in New Orleans against the Saints.

Mariota, who signed with the Falcons as a free agent this offseason, has had his moments but was unlikely to factor into the Falcons’ long-term plans at the QB position.

Despite sitting at just 5-8 on the season and losing four of their last five games, the Falcons still have a chance to win the division.

Atlanta will need to win at least three of their next four games and defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play in Atlanta on the final week of the regular season.

The remainder of the season will be a good litmus test for Ridder and the Falcons to see if he can be the long-term answer.

