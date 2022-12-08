ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newell – NO debate – NOPD’s next chief must come from a national search

By Newell Normand
 5 days ago

National search or not? In light of the vote of the citizens of New Orleans just a month ago in the midterm elections, there really should be no debate.

The next Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department should have council approval. The city charter amendment approved by 60% of New Orleans voters…takes effect after January 1, 2023.

So, do you hurry up and make this critical decision before then? Or, do you do what the people want and allow the legislative branch of government to conduct some due diligence on whomever Mayor LaToya Cantrell desires to appoint?It would seem to me that if you’re trying to garner the trust of the electorate, you would take the latter approach.

Wait. Let the City Council go through their due diligence. Present your candidate. If you’re so confident in your pick for the next NOPD Chief, what is it that you have to lose, whoever that candidate may be? What you have to gain is the support and confidence of the City Council; the same city leaders your choice will have to work with day in and day out on budget matters, enforcement matters, strategies and policies, and everything else.If you set this up as a contrarian environment, that’s exactly what you’re going to get. Opposition.

And that’s exactly what we’ll get for the next three years. Oooh, what a beautiful governance model that will be, right?As Mayor Cantrell continues to exhibit her arrogance, much like she accused Lee Zurik of freaking her out, this mayor is freaking everybody else out!

Hence, there’s a recall petition. If this mayor goes down this path of “my way” instead of way of the citizens and business and community leaders of New Orleans, there’s no better reason to sign the NOLaToya recall than right now. Basically what the mayor is telling you, as a constituent, a taxpayer, who wanted to see this charter change …go take a long walk on a short pier. She’s declaring, I don’t care what you think.

I don’t care how you feel. I don’t care what you desire. I’m doing it my way. And if you don’t like it, so be it. Doubling down.Think elections matter? Do you feel abused yet?

Les Cowdrey
5d ago

Agree no one in this mess of a city will take the bull by the horns, Bring in new blood not afraid of offending anyone or anything.

