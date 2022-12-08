ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nebraska adds first transfer of offseason in Florida long snapper

Nebraska made its first transfer addition of the offseason Sunday in a veteran long snapper out of Florida. Marco Ortiz announced his commitment on social media, thanking coach Matt Rhule and special teams coordinator Ed Foley for the opportunity. He’ll be part of a long-snapper reset with the Huskers moving forward.
