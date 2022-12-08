Read full article on original website
Kevin Obanor’s double-double leads Texas Tech past Eastern Washington
Kevin Obanor scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and De’Vion Harmon added 19 points and a game-high
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska adds first transfer of offseason in Florida long snapper
Nebraska made its first transfer addition of the offseason Sunday in a veteran long snapper out of Florida. Marco Ortiz announced his commitment on social media, thanking coach Matt Rhule and special teams coordinator Ed Foley for the opportunity. He’ll be part of a long-snapper reset with the Huskers moving forward.
NC A&T Olympic gold medalist banned for 3 years, ineligible for 2024 Games after altering doping documents
Former North Carolina A&T sprinter Randolph Ross will not represent Team USA in the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 -- or the country in general for the next three years -- after The Athletics Integrity Unit banned him for altering official documents, the Associated Press reported.
