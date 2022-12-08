Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 14
NFL quarterbacks were not at their best throughout the league in Week 14 but these four QBs looked problematic enough to be benched after Sunday. If you thought that a weird and wild NFL season was going to start normalizing down the home stretch of the year, you’d be mistaken. Sunday in Week 14 was about as weird as it gets. The one-win Texans took the contending Cowboys to the wire, the Jags beat the brakes off the Titans, the Lions handled the Vikings and there was much more beyond that.
Tyreek Hill reveals his reason for wanting out of KC, and it’s not what Chiefs fans think
The narrative surrounding Tyreek Hill’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs is largely around money. However, Hill’s lack of targets also played a role. Every NFL playmaker wants to feel needed, especially one of Tyreek Hill’s level. Months after his departure from Kansas City and eventual trade...
Minnesota Vikings make key decision regarding Ed Donatell’s role with team
Despite commanding the league’s worst defense, the Minnesota Vikings won’t be making any changes to Ed Donatell’s coaching duties. If Minnesota Vikings fans are thinking about using their Christmas wish to make changes to Kevin O’Connell’s defensive staff, they might want to think about using it on something else.
5 potential Steelers stars who fans need to keep an eye on during Bowl season
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to choose wisely in the NFL Draft to reload their team, and there are a few players whose bowl games they should pay close attention to. At this point of the NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely facing their first losing season in the Mike Tomlin era. Given how many years Tomlin has been at the helm, that’s quite astonishing but bound to happen.
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
A trade to reunite Aaron Rodgers with ‘best receiver in the league’ Davante Adams
The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders could link up this offseason for a trade to reunite Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, should they wish. Am I calling a trade between the Packers and Raiders likely in this sense? No. However, in our Madden Franchise mode of a football...
Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase
The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
Watch: Draymond Green gets officials to kick Bucks fan out of game (Video)
A Milwaukee Bucks fan was removed from the game after Draymond Green complained to officials. Paying for entrance to an NBA game does not mean fans are allowed to do whatever they want. Some fans are learning this lesson the hard way, as was the case on Tuesday night in...
Miami Heat’s whole ‘Stanley Johnson Era’ just one big conundrum
The Miami Heat showed signs of life on Monday evening, taking out the Indiana Pacers in an, otherwise, ugly game. Winning the game on the defensive end, they would an oft-explosive Indiana bunch to just 82 points on the night, well below their 114.6-point average on the season. Though that...
Miami football loses Khamauri Rogers to portal, Connor Lew Auburn flip
The Miami football program lost cornerback Khamauri Rogers to the transfer portal on Monday and 2023 three-star offensive lineman Connor Lew flipped to Auburn. Rogers is the seventh Miami defensive back to enter the transfer portal and eighth to leave the program with eligibility remaining entering 2023. Lew is the...
Forget OBJ, the Chiefs have two way better options sitting in free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., but Andy Reid’s best option might be somewhere else. Time is dwindling down for teams to make a decision on whether or not to sign veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the Kansas City Chiefs have recently stayed in touch with the Super Bowl champ.
Mike Leach was college football, but The Spirit of The Pirate lives on forever
Nobody encapsulated the spirit of college football better and quite like The Pirate, Mike Leach. As the college football world is in mourning and flying Jolly Rogers at half-mast on flag poles all around the world, we must remember that The Spirit of The Pirate, Mike Leach, will live on forever.
