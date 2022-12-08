ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 14

NFL quarterbacks were not at their best throughout the league in Week 14 but these four QBs looked problematic enough to be benched after Sunday. If you thought that a weird and wild NFL season was going to start normalizing down the home stretch of the year, you’d be mistaken. Sunday in Week 14 was about as weird as it gets. The one-win Texans took the contending Cowboys to the wire, the Jags beat the brakes off the Titans, the Lions handled the Vikings and there was much more beyond that.
FanSided

5 potential Steelers stars who fans need to keep an eye on during Bowl season

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to choose wisely in the NFL Draft to reload their team, and there are a few players whose bowl games they should pay close attention to. At this point of the NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely facing their first losing season in the Mike Tomlin era. Given how many years Tomlin has been at the helm, that’s quite astonishing but bound to happen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase

The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy