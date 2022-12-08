ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Police arrest San Luis Obispo woman for Wednesday hit-and-run on Los Osos Valley Rd

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police have arrested a 46-year-old San Luis Obispo woman in connection to Wednesday's hit-and-run between a car and a bicyclist , according to SLO Police.

The police department thanked the public for assistance in identifying the woman, and said she is being booked into SLO County Jail for felony hit and run.

San Luis Obispo police and firefighters responded to the injury crash Wednesday between a car and a bicyclist near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road around 5:49 p.m.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

