ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Corn sees divergence between cash, futures

The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting. “Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”
IOWA STATE
Footwear News

Online Prices Fall 1.9% in November, the Steepest Annual Drop Since May 2020

Online prices in November dropped 1.9% year over year, the steepest annual drop in 31 months since May 2020, Adobe data found. November online prices were down 3.2% compared with October, according to Adobe’s Digital Price Index (DPI), which measures inflation online. November marks the third month in row of online price declines compared to last year. Fifteen out of 18 categories that Adobe tracked saw price decreases in November compared to last month. In October 2022, online prices decreased 0.7% year-over-year but rose 0.3% from September. November’s drop in online prices was largely driven by heavy discounting during Thanksgiving week and Cyber Monday. Prices...
Investopedia

Used Car Prices Fall From Record Levels

Wholesale prices for used cars have continued to fall, hitting their lowest level in more than a year in November. Cox Automotive said that its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index has declined 15.6% from record levels through November. The index dropped to a reading of 199.4 last month, below 200 for the first time since August 2021. It’s down over 14% from the same month a year ago, marking the sixth straight month of declines.
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy