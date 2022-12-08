Read full article on original website
fvcc.edu
Author Details Connection to Wilderness in Adventure Memoir
John Fraley loves the wilderness. Whether it was bull elk hunting at Pyramid Lake, snorkeling to conduct the first biological surveys on the tributaries of the South Fork of the Flathead River, or snowshoeing the canyons of the 1.3-million-acre Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness on the Montana-Idaho border, which ended in a helicopter search and a serious case of frostbite for a friend, his new book is full of heartbreakingly honest anecdotes of adventure.
Fairfield Sun Times
MDT evaluating options for controversial Lakeside coaster
When Chance Thompson moved back home to Montana from Utah, he was searching for a quieter lifestyle for his family. Now, Thompson worries his quiet life could be in jeopardy from an alpine coaster going into place in his backyard. The Thompsons settled on a neighborhood in Lakeside, on the...
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
A Whitefish legend is in need of support from the community
Gary Cabell worked as a ski patroller until 1986 and then continued to work at restaurants on the mountain and in town.
Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Family loses home, 3 cats, 1 dog in fire near Whitefish
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Fire Department has new information and photos of a fire at 4870 Highway 93 South on Saturday that claimed a home and several pets. Mutual aid rushed in from Columbia Falls, Evergreen, West Valley, and Big Mountain Fire Departments. The residence was completely engulfed...
Lake County man admits illegal killing of grizzly bear
A man who admitted to illegally killing a grizzly bear in 2018 was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Friday.
Good News Network
Dramatic Rescue Shows Community Teaming up to Save 4 Horses That Fell Through Ice into Freezing Pond
A team of neighbors, firefighters, and animal control officers worked for hours in the freezing weather to rescue four horses that fell through an icy pond. The South Kalispell Fire Department responded to the scene near Patrick Creek in Montana, after the four horses fell through the ice, and were stuck up to their necks.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Council Approves Development Involving 22 Deed-Restricted Townhouses
A planned unit development for 22 deed-restricted townhouses was approved Dec. 5 by the Whitefish City Council, marking a small step forward in a community that continues to struggle to address housing affordability and shortages. The project, called the Depot Park Townhomes (formerly known as the “The Snow Lot”), was...
Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details of a police pursuit on Highway 83 that took place on Wednesday.
Fairfield Sun Times
Hungry Horse man dies after crash in front of Glacier International Airport
HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A man died after a two-vehicle crash in front of Glacier Park International Airport on Highway 2 East. A release from Flathead County said Ronald Long, 67, of Hungry Horse died at Logan Health due to injuries he got from the crash. Montana Highway Patrol is...
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. sheriff deputy injured in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after a suspected DUI driver hit the patrol car on Highway 82 during a traffic stop. The deputy was in the vehicle doing paperwork. The deputy was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries. The following was sent...
NBCMontana
2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court
BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
montanarightnow.com
Two men receive gunshot wounds after disturbance with a weapon report in southwest Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On 12/12/2022, at approximately 2341 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located two males that had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local medical facility for medical care. Kalispell...
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested near Swan Lake after pursuit, SWAT negotiation
MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Lake County arrested a 47-year-old man after a police chase Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Brian Heino's press release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle around 9 a.m., but the driver drove the vehicle off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.
Crews knock down apartment fire in Evergreen
The Evergreen Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a residential apartment complex Sunday off of Spruce Drive.
