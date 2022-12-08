ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fvcc.edu

Author Details Connection to Wilderness in Adventure Memoir

John Fraley loves the wilderness. Whether it was bull elk hunting at Pyramid Lake, snorkeling to conduct the first biological surveys on the tributaries of the South Fork of the Flathead River, or snowshoeing the canyons of the 1.3-million-acre Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness on the Montana-Idaho border, which ended in a helicopter search and a serious case of frostbite for a friend, his new book is full of heartbreakingly honest anecdotes of adventure.
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

MDT evaluating options for controversial Lakeside coaster

When Chance Thompson moved back home to Montana from Utah, he was searching for a quieter lifestyle for his family. Now, Thompson worries his quiet life could be in jeopardy from an alpine coaster going into place in his backyard. The Thompsons settled on a neighborhood in Lakeside, on the...
LAKESIDE, MT
Daily Montanan

Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation

Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Family loses home, 3 cats, 1 dog in fire near Whitefish

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Fire Department has new information and photos of a fire at 4870 Highway 93 South on Saturday that claimed a home and several pets. Mutual aid rushed in from Columbia Falls, Evergreen, West Valley, and Big Mountain Fire Departments. The residence was completely engulfed...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. sheriff deputy injured in crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after a suspected DUI driver hit the patrol car on Highway 82 during a traffic stop. The deputy was in the vehicle doing paperwork. The deputy was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries. The following was sent...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

2 suspects in Butte bank robbery appear in court

BUTTE, Mont. — Suspects in the Sept. 1 robbery of a Butte Wells Fargo branch made their first appearance in court. Caleb Bernhardt and Logan Nadasi, both 19, of Kalispell, pleaded not guilty Wednesday before Butte District Court Judge Robert Whelan. Bernhardt is charged with felony robbery, while Nadasi...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested near Swan Lake after pursuit, SWAT negotiation

MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Lake County arrested a 47-year-old man after a police chase Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Brian Heino's press release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle around 9 a.m., but the driver drove the vehicle off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.
LAKE COUNTY, MT

