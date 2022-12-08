Read full article on original website
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Bing
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Bing – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Bing is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Bing is friendly, loyal, smart, and curious. He was brought to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Polly
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Polly. Polly is a senior female Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Polly is friendly, smart, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray. To schedule an appointment...
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
butlerradio.com
Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
Two children die in Sewickley house fire
Two children died in a house fire early this morning. Allegheny County police say the fire engulfed the front of a home around 2:45 this morning on Miller Way in Sewickley.
venangoextra.com
Registration open for Nature Art Showcase at Barrow
Original art pieces are now being accepted for inclusion in the annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale scheduled Feb. 3 and 4 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin during Franklin On Ice. The event is a free public art exhibition conducted inside the Barrow lobby. “It’s so refreshing on a...
pethelpful.com
Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home
A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
Pennsylvania Community Furious After Killing of Well-Known Albino Deer
A Pennsylvania community is feeling outraged after a unique deer well-known in the area was poached by a hunter recently. According to one resident, the deer, which was uniquely albino, has been roaming within the community for nearly a decade. People were so enamored with the animal that they traveled from miles around in hopes to get a glimpse of the buck.
uncoveringpa.com
Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie
One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
Boy helps family escape North Sewickley Township house fire
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County family escaped a fire thanks to their heads-up 10-year-old.The family's home in North Sewickley Township is burnt from the blaze, which started around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Levi Baker first noticed smoke after getting out of the shower."I was in the bathroom and I just saw smoke coming through the door and flashing lights," Baker said.The smoke was coming from underneath the family's trailer home. "I was a little bit scared," Baker said.Instead of freezing in fear, the 10-year-old boy went about warning his family, allowing them all to escape."I was happy that I was alive, so I was just thinking on the positive and not the negative," Baker said."He's stoic," said the boy's mother, Bobbi Asbury. "He was amazingly smart beyond his years, and all he could think about was his family today. He's the hero."Fifteen days from Christmas, the family has nothing left. But they're all alive thanks to a brave 10-year-old who didn't panic when many adults would have.For now, the family is staying at a hotel. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Fire damages Fayette County home; 2 injured
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured after a house fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to reports of a house fire on High House Street in Smithfield Township at around 3:01 a.m. Sunday. Flames appeared to have damaged the siding...
Rare albino deer killed illegally in Fayette County
A rare and popular deer in Fayette County has been shot illegally. An albino deer was poached out of archery and rifle season in Perryopolis the PA Game Commission tells KDKA Radio.
1 killed, 3 treated for injuries in downtown Pittsburgh high rise fire
PITTSBURGH — One resident died, another resident and a medic were taken to the hospital, and a firefighter had to be treated for injuries at the scene of a fire at a downtown Pittsburgh high-rise apartment building. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night...
Woman found dead in Pittsburgh home with severe head trauma
Pittsburgh Police are investigating after they were called to a home for an unresponsive female. The woman, who was in her 60s, was found by a family member in the 900 block of Wilhelm street Saturday night around 11:35 p.m.
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
explore venango
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
Penn Highlands surgeons perform over 500 robotic-assisted joint replacements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare say they have achieved outstanding results with its robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery. The Mako SmartRobotic surgery has been used by surgeons for the past two years and has performed more than 500 joint replacement surgeries as of this fall. The innovative technology […]
Residents escape mobile home after fire in Beaver County
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a mobile home were forced to flee after it caught on fire Saturday. Emergency crews responded to the fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park on Mercer Road, located in North Sewickley in Beaver County, just before noon. Robert Baker, who lives...
Winter storm watch issued for ice accumulations in higher terrain outside Pittsburgh
Locations in higher terrain outside of Pittsburgh could see ice accumulating Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday. With cold air in place, freezing rain will start developing over the area around 10 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist David Shallenberger said. In lower elevations, Shallenberger said the...
