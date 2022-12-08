Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi Receives 50-100 Stitches After Taking Skate to Jaw
Tinordi receives 50-100 stitches after taking skate to jaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jarred Tinordi was a surprise addition to the Blackhawks lineup on Friday, returning earlier than expected from a hip injury that kept him out of the last five games. He stepped in for Caleb Jones, who was experiencing some muscle tightness in his hip after morning skate and was a late scratch.
Podcast: Luke Richardson Assesses State of Blackhawks After First 2 Months
(2:43) - Richardson's thoughts on the defensive play through two months. (3:50) - How can the Blackhawks improve in the puck possession department?. (5:17) - What Richardson's message to the team will be going into the trade deadline. (6:37) - Richardson's line of communication with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews...
Erik Gustafsson Playing Big Role for Capitals: ‘I Feel Confident on the Ice'
Gustafsson playing big role for Capitals: 'I feel confident' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Erik Gustafsson has spent five of his seven NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, but he's never played a game at the United Center as an opponent. His season with Calgary got cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and his stints with Montreal and Philadelphia never resulted in a trip to Chicago because of the one-year division realignment.
Bulls List Alex Caruso Probable, Ayo Dosunmu Questionable Vs. Knicks
Bulls list Caruso probable, Dosunmu questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green’s absence from Saturday’s home victory over the Dallas Mavericks is why Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is hesitant to say Alex Caruso is definitely playing on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Ryan Reynolds meets with Gary Bettman about sale of Senators
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is serious about his interest in joining the Ottawa Senators’ next ownership group. Commissioner Gary Bettman
Brittney Griner Dunks in First Workout Since Release, Basketball Future Unknown
Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.
Billy Donovan Explains Bulls' Defense on AJ Griffin Buzzer Beater
Donovan explains Bulls’ defense on Griffin buzzer beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When you’ve coached basketball as long as Billy Donovan has, the cliché of having. is not far-fetched. So when the Chicago Bulls’ head coach makes a decision, there is invariably a substantive reason...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray Out for Season After Suffering Torn ACL
Kyler Murray out for season after suffering torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray’s season is officially over. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback tore his ACL in Monday’s defeat against the New England Patriots, an MRI confirmed on Tuesday. Murray went down with a non-contact leg...
Chase Claypool Not Fully Up to Speed With Bears Offense
Chase Claypool not fully up to speed with Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears aren’t going to make the playoffs this year. Justin Fields has already proven that he’s got the goods at quarterback, and the organization should not only be comfortable with Fields leading the way forward, but thrilled that he’ll be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Matt Eberflus seems to have made great progress laying his H.I.T.S. foundation with the team, and the players have steadily improved playing the style of football that he wants. So at first glance it doesn’t seem like the Bears have many major things to accomplish over the last month of the season. In reality, there is plenty for the team to work on as they wrap up the 2022 season and begin working towards 2023. One of the most important things will be finding a dominant No. 1 wide receiver for Fields and the rest of the offense to flourish, and determining whether Chase Claypool can be that guy.
Steve Kerr: Bulls Great Michael Jordan ‘Obvious Choice' for MVP Trophy
Steve Kerr says MJ was 'obvious choice' for MVP trophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Steve Kerr got an up-close view of Michael Jordan's greatness during their four championship-laden seasons as Chicago Bulls teammates. So when the current Golden State Warriors head coach heard that the NBA had renamed...
What Justin Fields, Bears' Offense Must Do in Final Month of 2022 Season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields entered the bye fresh off his best game as a passer after showing pinpoint accuracy, mature pocket presence, and quick decision-making in a 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It was another sign of the growth Fields has shown in his second season...
NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bears Fall After the Bye Week?
NFL power rankings: Where do Bears fall after bye? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Chicago Bears received a much-needed bye week amid a six-game losing streak. The team has four weeks left to go in the season. Matchups with the Eagles, Bills, Lions and Vikings await...
NBA Renames MVP Trophy After Bulls Legend Michael Jordan
NBA renames MVP trophy after Bulls legend Michael Jordan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA's regular season most valuable player trophy is getting a rebrand. And, fittingly, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is at the center of it. Early Tuesday morning, the league announced that it is renaming...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0