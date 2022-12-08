ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi Receives 50-100 Stitches After Taking Skate to Jaw

Tinordi receives 50-100 stitches after taking skate to jaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jarred Tinordi was a surprise addition to the Blackhawks lineup on Friday, returning earlier than expected from a hip injury that kept him out of the last five games. He stepped in for Caleb Jones, who was experiencing some muscle tightness in his hip after morning skate and was a late scratch.
Erik Gustafsson Playing Big Role for Capitals: ‘I Feel Confident on the Ice'

Gustafsson playing big role for Capitals: 'I feel confident' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Erik Gustafsson has spent five of his seven NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, but he's never played a game at the United Center as an opponent. His season with Calgary got cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and his stints with Montreal and Philadelphia never resulted in a trip to Chicago because of the one-year division realignment.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday

Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Brittney Griner Dunks in First Workout Since Release, Basketball Future Unknown

Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray Out for Season After Suffering Torn ACL

Kyler Murray out for season after suffering torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyler Murray’s season is officially over. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback tore his ACL in Monday’s defeat against the New England Patriots, an MRI confirmed on Tuesday. Murray went down with a non-contact leg...
Chase Claypool Not Fully Up to Speed With Bears Offense

Chase Claypool not fully up to speed with Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears aren’t going to make the playoffs this year. Justin Fields has already proven that he’s got the goods at quarterback, and the organization should not only be comfortable with Fields leading the way forward, but thrilled that he’ll be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Matt Eberflus seems to have made great progress laying his H.I.T.S. foundation with the team, and the players have steadily improved playing the style of football that he wants. So at first glance it doesn’t seem like the Bears have many major things to accomplish over the last month of the season. In reality, there is plenty for the team to work on as they wrap up the 2022 season and begin working towards 2023. One of the most important things will be finding a dominant No. 1 wide receiver for Fields and the rest of the offense to flourish, and determining whether Chase Claypool can be that guy.
NBA Renames MVP Trophy After Bulls Legend Michael Jordan

NBA renames MVP trophy after Bulls legend Michael Jordan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA's regular season most valuable player trophy is getting a rebrand. And, fittingly, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is at the center of it. Early Tuesday morning, the league announced that it is renaming...
CHICAGO, IL
