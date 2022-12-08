ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mymix1041.com

Woman found dead in her car

From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: Yesterday at 2:01 PM, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a deceased woman found in her car. The cause of death is still being investigated. No further details have been released. Stay tuned to WCLE for updates on...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Police: Man shot during robbery attempt

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a man was shot this evening in what looks like a robbery attempt. It happened before 6PM in the 2300 Block of E 18th Street Place near the foot of Missionary Ridge. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Wreck claims the Lives of Emerson Mayor & his Wife; Calhoun Man arrested in Connection

A Calhoun man has been arrested in connection to a wreck that took the lives of the Emerson Georgia Mayor and his wife. According to information from the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy east of Fields Landing Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. Preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The driver of the Hyundai, Albert Pallone, age 65 of Emerson, died at the scene. His wife and passenger, Camillia Pallone, age 69 of Emerson, also died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, William Bryan Abernathy, 50 of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.
EMERSON, GA
WTVC

Crash kills 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night

DAYTON, Tenn. — A crash killed a 35-year-old man west of Dayton Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. on Cranmore Cove Road near Cliftview Lane. A THP report says the driver, Bobby Hickman of Tennessee, was heading north...
DAYTON, TN
WTVC

Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
EAST RIDGE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN ATTEMPTS TO FIGHT OFFICER WITH CLENCHED FISTS IN FIGHT STANCE BUT THEN THIS HAPPENS

At approximately 9:01 p.m. hours an Officer was dispatched to the area of Elite Exxon on West Ave. in reference to an intoxicated male stumbling around the area of their gas pumps. Per dispatch, the male had been at Weigel’s yelling at customers before running out of their store and almost falling in the parking lot as he ran in the direction of the Exxon. When the officer arrived on scene he was waved down by an employee of Exxon and advised that an intoxicated male was inside their store by the dining tables. The officer located a male standing by the tables recognized as Casey Hamby from previous encounters.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WDEF

Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
DALTON, GA

