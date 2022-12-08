ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notice to all persons who attended RSU 12 Public Schools from 2022 and who were born prior to Oct. 15, 2004 or to their parents:

Local officials blast Republicans for blocking home heating, emergency housing assistance

Beacon reporter Evan Popp contributed to this article. Advocates and local officials in Maine are blasting Republican state lawmakers for blocking emergency legislation last week that would have helped Mainers struggling to afford home heating oil and supported Maine’s towns and cities trying to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter.
Influenza Outbreak Closes Another Central Maine School

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we have not really heard much about the flu. The Maine CDC, and similar organizations, were far more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. Rightfully so! After all, at least the first versions of the virus, were a leading cause of death in the United States.
What is The State Capitol of Maine?

Augusta eventually became the site of the state's capital and was chosen because of its central location. The town was already on the navigable Kennebec River, and the Canibas Indians had built a trading post near the fort. They donated land for the new state house, which was deeded to the state for $10.
Maine Maritime Academy Student From York Remembered After Crash

A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning, including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
Coastal Rivers Offers Family Program on Fire Building

On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3-4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program all about fire building and campfire safety at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm, 110 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta. Naturalist Angela DesVeaux will provide a brief overview of three main types of fires and what they...
4 Maine Maritime Academy Students Killed in Crash

Four Maine Maritime Academy died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning including one from York County. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
4 college students killed in Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
Former Maine police chief pleads guilty to arson, other charges

GREENVILLE (WGME) -- A former Greenville police chief pleaded guilty to several charges, including arson and burglary, according to the Kennebec Journal. Jeffrey Pomerleau, 54, worked for the Augusta Police Department for 17 years before becoming the Greenville police chief. The charges of arson and burglary are followed by minor...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Lewiston Police Say a Murder Suspect is Armed and Dangerous

Lewiston Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a weekend murder, who they say could be armed and dangerous. Eddie Massie, 40, from the Lewiston area is wanted for the murder of Lacresha Howard, 25, of Lewiston. Police were called to Pierce Street in Lewiston just after 11:00 Sunday night for a report of a deceased woman in the hallway. The victim's body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta. An autopsy was conducted and the Examiner identified the woman as Howard and ruled her death a homicide. The cause of her death has not been revealed. Investigators and Maine State Police Evidence Response Team members spent the day processing the scene.
Michael N. Westcott

Michael N. Westcott, devoted husband and father and retired lawyer and judge, died due to metastatic melanoma at the age of 82 on Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Damariscotta. Michael sought justice for others until his dying day, passionately proposing from his sick bed that he write a letter to the editor regarding the “criminal” undercompensation of the Certified Nursing Assistant who attended to him daily. Throughout his life, he made significant contributions to the legal and judicial system, served on numerous committees and boards, and generally strived to make the world a better place.
Maine getting tens of millions of dollars from opioid settlement

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is getting tens of millions of dollars as part of a new multistate settlement with pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens as part of investigations and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis. Under the new settlement announced Monday, CVS is...
