Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Dolphins Deserved to Lose!

The Los Angeles Chargers closed Sunday off with a win over the visiting Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had a clear strategy to attack the Chargers with the run game but did not execute. Ben Maller has some thoughts on the Dolphins failing to run the ball effectively
Dak Doesn't Inspire Confidence in the Cowboys

Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington try to make sense of why the Cowboys, who sit near the top of the standings in the NFC, struggled so mightily against the league worst Houston Texans.
Father Time Has Caught Up to Tom Brady

Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington recap the Niners beatdown of the Bucs where Tom Brady finally looked like an old man at the end of his career and the Bucs looked like a below average team, worse than even the Lions who share the same record.
Jason Smith: Cardinals Should Blow It Up

Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots, but they also lost their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, to a season-ending ACL injury. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss if the Cardinals need to blow up the roster and start over now
ARIZONA STATE
Jason Smith: Mac Jones is Just a Guy

The New England Patriots came into Glendale and beat a depleted Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Mac Jones got the job done but didn’t look spectacular. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon talk about how Jones is just a “guy” and nothing incredible.
Los Angeles, CA
