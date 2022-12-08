Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Signed Former Pro Bowl Receiver
This former Pro Bowl free agent wide receiver has signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday.
The Arizona Cardinals Are Beyond Repair
Losing Kyler Murray at this juncture may set the Cardinals back years.
The Latest on Kenny Pickett's Injury Status
Here is the latest health update on Kenny Pickett's playing status for Week 15.
Brock Purdy Could Be the Best Story in the NFL This Season
Steve Covino and Rich Davis react to Brock Purdy leading the 49ers to a huge win over the Buccaneers in his first career NFL start.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Dolphins Deserved to Lose!
The Los Angeles Chargers closed Sunday off with a win over the visiting Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had a clear strategy to attack the Chargers with the run game but did not execute. Ben Maller has some thoughts on the Dolphins failing to run the ball effectively
Should the Broncos move on from Russell Wilson?
The Denver Broncos played a close game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Russell Wilson got hurt during the game and did not come back in. This first year in Denver has been a disaster for Wilson. Should the Broncos should move on from Wilson?
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 14
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 14.
Colin Cowherd Says Tua Tagovailoa Was Exposed as a 'Poser' vs. Chargers
Colin Cowherd says the ‘Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa’ comparisons predictably came to a crashing halt after their head-to-head matchup on Sunday Night Football
The City High Little Hawks put up a fight in tough loss to the Dubuque Senior Rams
Hoping to realize their identity before the upcoming holiday break, the City High Little Hawks girls' basketball team took the court on Tuesday night as they hosted the Dubuque Senior Rams. While it was a game full of up and down moments, the Rams pulled away late to secure the hard-fought 56-51 win. ...
Dak Doesn't Inspire Confidence in the Cowboys
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington try to make sense of why the Cowboys, who sit near the top of the standings in the NFC, struggled so mightily against the league worst Houston Texans.
Father Time Has Caught Up to Tom Brady
Monday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington recap the Niners beatdown of the Bucs where Tom Brady finally looked like an old man at the end of his career and the Bucs looked like a below average team, worse than even the Lions who share the same record.
Jason Smith: Cardinals Should Blow It Up
Yesterday the Arizona Cardinals lost to the New England Patriots, but they also lost their star quarterback, Kyler Murray, to a season-ending ACL injury. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss if the Cardinals need to blow up the roster and start over now
Brock Purdy Provides Good Drama for 49ers
He stepped in at quarterback and promptly put a licking on Tom Brady and the Tamp Bay Buccaneers.
Questions about Tua Tagovailoa Have Returned
It’s fair to wonder if he can lead the Dolphins to postseason success with his inconsistent play.
Former All-Pro Receiver Will Unretire, Sign With Bills: Report
This former All-Pro wide receiver is reportedly expected to come out of retirement and sign with the Buffalo Bills.
Jason Smith: Mac Jones is Just a Guy
The New England Patriots came into Glendale and beat a depleted Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Mac Jones got the job done but didn’t look spectacular. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon talk about how Jones is just a “guy” and nothing incredible.
