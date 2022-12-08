ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaskum, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 101.7

Heart Attack Snow Coming To Minnesota & Wisconsin

When we think of the danger caused by a blizzard in the Midwest, we usually associate it with driving on snowy and icy roads. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety actually reports that from 2015-2020 over 79,000 winter driving crashes occurred. Nearly 20,000 people were injured in those crashes, and 181 people tragically lost their lives. There's also a danger that has killed thousands of people across the country that we often don't think about.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me

My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior

Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth

2023 could be your lucky year! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Twin Ports and you have a chance to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The live game show will be headed to the DECC. We all know about The Price Is Right. I used to...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20

A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

All About That Quirky Snow Moment In Merry Kiss Cam

You have been hearing a lot about Merry Kiss Cam, the romantic comedy Christmas movie that was filmed in Duluth earlier this year! We have been learning about it since crews rolled into town over six months ago through this moment, when the movie is finally out for the world to see.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Should Cheese Whiz Be Served On A True Wisconsin Bloody Mary?

Who doesn't love a good bloody mary? Wisconsin is known for having some pretty great ones across the state. I've covered this several times by sharing videos from Drink Wisconsibly. Comedian Mary Mack recently visited Superior to try to find a great one and landed at the Choo Choo Bar & Grill. She also got one of the biggest bloody mary's I've ever seen by going to Spring Brook Bar & Grill near the Wisconsin Dells. It's $45 bucks, but check it out!
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Nick Swardson Bringing His Comedy Tour To His Home State of Minnesota

Actor, comedian, and Minnesota native Nick Swardson is returning to his home state for what is sure to be a show of nonstop laughs. Swardson has been making audiences laugh for years and has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Some of his most recent films include 'The Wrong Missy' starring alongside David Spade and 'The Buddy Games' with fellow Minnesota Vikings fan Josh Duhamel.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Nestle Purina Dog Food Recall Affects Minnesota + Wisconsin Pet Owners

Pet owners - there's a recall that you'll want to know about affecting a popular brand of wet dog food. The Nestle Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of their Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat prescription food due to a labeling error at the manufacturing plant. The recall affects customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?

Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy