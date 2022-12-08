ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah recreation businesses are celebrating recent snowstorms

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Recent snowfall is paying off in a big way for many recreation-based businesses in Utah. Businesses like ClubRec, based in Huntsville, Utah, say that things are looking really good for them this winter season. “First year in several years that we’ve actually had snow, I mean,...
Snow showers moving out of Utah, frigid temperatures next

SALT LAKE CITY — Scattered snow will continue across Utah through Wednesday, but as the storm moves out, much lower temperatures will move in. The low-pressure system that kept snow falling from Sunday through Tuesday will finally skirt off to the east. “Cold ground temperatures will allow for the...
UDOT snow plows stay ahead of long-lasting storm

SALT LAKE CITY — The snowstorm moving through Utah has delivered in waves for nearly two days and it affected another evening commute Tuesday, even if it wasn’t snowing hard. State plow crews have been able to keep the main roads clear for several key reasons. There’s been...
UHP beefs up patrols to combat state-wide storm

Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation were bracing for the incoming snowstorm Sunday night and warning drivers that their Monday morning commute may be a mess. Rain moved into the Salt Lake area Sunday evening, signaling the start of the storm. It also served as a signal to...
‘It is an impactful storm;’ UDOT crews prepare for statewide winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has planned for an impactful winter storm to hit the state starting Sunday night. “Down here in the valleys, we’re expecting rain showers transitioning into snow, so there’s not going to be a lot of pretreatments this afternoon,” explained John Gleason, a UDOT spokesman.
Winter storm to bring heavy snow and winds through Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm warning and advisory, expecting heavy snow and powerful winds throughout the state. Snowfall is expected to roll in across the mountains Sunday, lasting through Tuesday. It may begin as rain and transition...
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says newly passed marriage law demonstrates respect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement following the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The release states in part, “We extend a heartfelt thank you and our congratulations to all who played a part in the passage of the amended Respect for Marriage Act. Their efforts to protect religious freedom as Congress sought to codify the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage decision are both historic and commendable.”
