KSLTV
Utah recreation businesses are celebrating recent snowstorms
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Recent snowfall is paying off in a big way for many recreation-based businesses in Utah. Businesses like ClubRec, based in Huntsville, Utah, say that things are looking really good for them this winter season. “First year in several years that we’ve actually had snow, I mean,...
KSLTV
After rapid pandemic expansion, Amazon delays opening new Weber County warehouse
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah — If you’re waiting for Christmas packages to be delivered to your door this year, they’re not going to come through the brand-new warehouse sitting just off I-15 in Weber County. That warehouse, in Marriott-Slaterville, looks complete from the outside, but its opening could be...
KSLTV
Utah pharmacist says amoxicillin capsules can be converted into liquid form amid shortage
NORTH LOGAN, Utah — The liquid amoxicillin shortage continues across the nation, and it is putting a lot of families in tough positions. The liquid form of the antibiotic is commonly prescribed to children to fight bacterial infections such as pneumonia, respiratory infections and strep throat. Pharmacist Phillip Cowley...
KSLTV
Snow showers moving out of Utah, frigid temperatures next
SALT LAKE CITY — Scattered snow will continue across Utah through Wednesday, but as the storm moves out, much lower temperatures will move in. The low-pressure system that kept snow falling from Sunday through Tuesday will finally skirt off to the east. “Cold ground temperatures will allow for the...
KSLTV
UDOT snow plows stay ahead of long-lasting storm
SALT LAKE CITY — The snowstorm moving through Utah has delivered in waves for nearly two days and it affected another evening commute Tuesday, even if it wasn’t snowing hard. State plow crews have been able to keep the main roads clear for several key reasons. There’s been...
KSLTV
UHP: Driver pulled over for going 102 mph in winter conditions; troopers respond to almost 100 crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — State troopers say they responded to just under 100 crashes since early Monday morning and made several traffic stops, including one for a driver going over 100 mph. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said some of their traffic stops involved speeds of 90, 91,...
KSLTV
UHP beefs up patrols to combat state-wide storm
Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Transportation were bracing for the incoming snowstorm Sunday night and warning drivers that their Monday morning commute may be a mess. Rain moved into the Salt Lake area Sunday evening, signaling the start of the storm. It also served as a signal to...
KSLTV
Great Salt Lake Collaborative offers internships for 2023 Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY — Two interns will have the opportunity to work with multiple Utah news outlets in covering the 2023 Utah Legislative Session. The Great Salt Lake Collaborative is giving applicants a chance to help cover legislation related to water conservation, notably the Great Salt Lake and its watershed.
KSLTV
‘It is an impactful storm;’ UDOT crews prepare for statewide winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation has planned for an impactful winter storm to hit the state starting Sunday night. “Down here in the valleys, we’re expecting rain showers transitioning into snow, so there’s not going to be a lot of pretreatments this afternoon,” explained John Gleason, a UDOT spokesman.
KSLTV
Winter storm to bring heavy snow and winds through Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm warning and advisory, expecting heavy snow and powerful winds throughout the state. Snowfall is expected to roll in across the mountains Sunday, lasting through Tuesday. It may begin as rain and transition...
KSLTV
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says newly passed marriage law demonstrates respect
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement following the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The release states in part, “We extend a heartfelt thank you and our congratulations to all who played a part in the passage of the amended Respect for Marriage Act. Their efforts to protect religious freedom as Congress sought to codify the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage decision are both historic and commendable.”
