SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement following the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The release states in part, “We extend a heartfelt thank you and our congratulations to all who played a part in the passage of the amended Respect for Marriage Act. Their efforts to protect religious freedom as Congress sought to codify the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage decision are both historic and commendable.”

