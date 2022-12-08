At approximately 9:01 p.m. hours an Officer was dispatched to the area of Elite Exxon on West Ave. in reference to an intoxicated male stumbling around the area of their gas pumps. Per dispatch, the male had been at Weigel’s yelling at customers before running out of their store and almost falling in the parking lot as he ran in the direction of the Exxon. When the officer arrived on scene he was waved down by an employee of Exxon and advised that an intoxicated male was inside their store by the dining tables. The officer located a male standing by the tables recognized as Casey Hamby from previous encounters.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO