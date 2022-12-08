Read full article on original website
Vineyarder Brings Powerful New Movie to Film Center
Film producer Jon Mone had a homecoming of sorts on Saturday night, remotely joining a special screening of the new Will Smith drama, Emancipation, at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. Mr. Mone, who was born and grew up on the Island, is president and head of motion pictures for...
Edgartown Dazzles With Yuletide Charm
The Island — and region — tilted toward Edgartown over the weekend, as thousands flocked to revel in the town’s yuletide festivities, marching in its parade, marveling at its luminous lighthouse and joining together in a collective spirit of giving. The Christmas in Edgartown weekend began on...
Tisbury School Digs Into Renovation With Groundbreaking Ceremony
A symbolic ground-breaking at the Tisbury School Saturday morning marked a new chapter for the town school, which graduated its first class of eighth-graders more than 90 years ago. With shiny commemorative shovels in hand, town officials and school committee members celebrated the long-awaited start of a comprehensive, $81 million...
Third Man Arrested in Connection with Bank Robbery
The United States Department of Justice has charged a third man as an accessory after the fact in connection with last month’s armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank branch in Vineyard Haven. Romane A. Clayton, 21, of Jamaica, was arrested by the FBI in Connecticut on Friday, Dec....
Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association Elects New Executive Officers
The Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association (MSA) recently elected Sheriff Nick Cocchi of Hampden county as president and Sheriff Patrick McDermott of Norfolk county as vice president. Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden will serve as the first associate vice president. He has served as a MSA officer since 2017. The Massachusetts...
