ISP PRODIGI receives West Virginia LEAD grant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Internet service provider PRODIGI, in collaboration with the Preston County Commission and Economic Development Authority, has been awarded two Line Extension Advancement and Development grants to construct 150 miles of fiber optic network in Preston County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The grants are...
Aetna Better Health of West Virginia makes $610,000 investment in West Virginia children
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Aetna Better Health® of West Virginia, a CVS Health® company, on Tuesday announced it had provided a $610,000 community investment. The funding goes to Pressley Ridge in West Virginia to support treatment programs at its residential campus and home- and community-based service expansion initiatives for children with serious emotional disorders waivers in the state.
Aetna Better Health of West Virginia
Dr. Jeffrey Coben
West Virginia DEP surveying counties and towns interested in dilapidated building grants
CHARLESTON — Due to the continued interest in the pilot phase of its newly established Dilapidated Properties Program, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) distributed a second online survey to county and municipal leaders across the state Friday to gather information and seek input as it works to expand the program.
West Virginia Guard hosts warfare planning conference
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard’s Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare program hosted an initial exercise planning conference Dec. 5-7 at Camp Dawson. Participants came from nine organizations representing U.S. Army special operations forces, psychological operations, civil affairs, U.S. Marine Corps Advisor Company A and...
West Virginia reports 933 active COVID cases, 3 more deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 933 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Tuesday. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,649 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine marks 50th anniversary with 'Founders Day' celebration
LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine commemorated its 50th anniversary Monday with a special campus “Founders Day” celebration. Gov. Jim Justice and his English bulldog, Babydog, were on hand for the event, along with WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, several state and local officials and surviving family members of the school’s founders.
Bus driver shortage persists statewide
West Virginia has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. The problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system. David Barber is the director of transportation for the West Virginia Department of Education. He said the state...
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat
Two men and a pet dog were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off Delaware, 10 days after friends and relatives had last heard from them, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, were sailing from Cape May,...
Maryland public defenders vote to join state workers' union
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland public defenders voted Tuesday to unionize after a two-year effort. Workers at the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which employs more than 600 people, voted to certify AFSCME Maryland Council 3 as their exclusive bargaining representative.
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state's death sentences
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a month...
Hurricane's Dean wins Howley Award
Mondrell Dean is the winner of the Howley Award, presented by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, as the premier linebacker in West Virginia, but could make a case for the state's best defensive lineman, safety or running back. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior led Hurricane to a 10-3 record and...
Ohio Senate backs voter ID, host of other election changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans would be required to present photo ID at the voting booth and have fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person under a significantly rewritten bill that sped through committee and floor votes in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday.
