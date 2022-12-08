ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

vineyardgazette.com

Sharky's in Edgartown To Close After 14 Years

The Edgartown location of Sharky’s Cantina restaurant will close at the end of the year after its lease was not renewed, the restaurant and property owners confirmed Tuesday. JB Blau, who owns Sharky’s, said in a phone conversation that the family Mexican restaurant would remain open the rest of...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Dazzles With Yuletide Charm

The Island — and region — tilted toward Edgartown over the weekend, as thousands flocked to revel in the town’s yuletide festivities, marching in its parade, marveling at its luminous lighthouse and joining together in a collective spirit of giving. The Christmas in Edgartown weekend began on...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Select Board Approves Chappy Ferry Rate Hikes

The Edgartown select board approved a 15 per cent fare rate increase for the Chappy Ferry, as residents continued to pepper leadership with questions about the ferry’s financials. Nearly 100 people attended the public hearing on Monday to discuss the proposed hike that ferry co-owner Peter Wells had initially...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Recent MVRHS Graduate Dies in Maine Car Crash

A recent MVRHS graduate and Maine Maritime Academy student from Aquinnah died in a car crash early Saturday morning in Castine, Maine that killed four college students and left three others injured. Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah died in the crash, according to the Maine State Police. Mr. Ignacio-Cameron graduated...
CASTINE, ME

