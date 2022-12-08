ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

ellwoodcity.org

VIDEO: “The Pale Blue Eye” Trailer, Filmed In Lawrence County

Netflix has released the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye,” a Christian Bale movie with scenes filmed in several Lawrence County and nearby locations. The storyline centers on a veteran detective investigating murders, assisted by a detail-oriented young cadet who later becomes legendary horror author, Edgar Allan Poe.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Dutch Ridge Road Sewer Installation Begins Monday in Brighton Township

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sewer installation work near the intersection of Tuscarawas Road (Route 4048) and Dutch Ridge Road (Route 4020) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, December 12 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers will occur on Dutch Ridge Road between...
BEAVER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two Children Die and an Adult Injured in Early Morning Sewickley Fire

(Sewickley, Pa.) An early Tuesday morning house fire along Miller Way in Sewickley has claimed the lives of two children. Allegheny County Police say that the fire broke out around 3 AM this morning and the two children were pulled from the home by firefighters, but died at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
SEWICKLEY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Borough to Suspend Overnight Parking Restrictions

(Beaver Borough, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver Police issued a statement over the weekend concerning the suspension of nighttime parking on borough streets which begins this Thursday December 15, 2022 and goes until March 1, 2023. No tickets will be issued. Enforcement will remain in effect on Third Street , according to the release.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Monaca Man Charged With DUI After Center Twp. Traffic Stop

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM on a 2001 Buick La Sabre that was bring driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Sutton of Monaca on Brodhead Road near Lincoln Drive in Center Township.
MONACA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

