(Sewickley, Pa.) An early Tuesday morning house fire along Miller Way in Sewickley has claimed the lives of two children. Allegheny County Police say that the fire broke out around 3 AM this morning and the two children were pulled from the home by firefighters, but died at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO