ellwoodcity.org
VIDEO: “The Pale Blue Eye” Trailer, Filmed In Lawrence County
Netflix has released the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye,” a Christian Bale movie with scenes filmed in several Lawrence County and nearby locations. The storyline centers on a veteran detective investigating murders, assisted by a detail-oriented young cadet who later becomes legendary horror author, Edgar Allan Poe.
beavercountyradio.com
Honoring Achievements To Heated Arguments: The Story Of The Last Beaver Falls City Council Meeting Before Christmas
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) It isn’t often that any gathering could produce five rounds of applause and a seven-minute argument, but the Beaver Falls City Council experienced that whilst holding their final meeting before Christmas. The meeting began on a high note, with the city honoring both the Beaver...
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top making 2023 tour stop in Pittsburgh area
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Two iconic rock bands have joined together for a tour and will be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area next year. Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 3, 2023 as part of the “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
Buhl Model Train Society holds annual holiday show
This weekend, the Buhl Model Train Society held its annual holiday train show.
ems1.com
Pa. EMS chief asks 22 municipalities for half-mill property tax increase
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — EMS responders have long sounded the alarm of a coming crisis in the service, none louder than Doug Dick. A few weeks ago, Dick, chief of Pine Township-based Superior Ambulance, mailed letters requesting that the municipalities it serves direct a half-mill of taxes toward the company.
Winning $1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County for the Friday, Dec. 9 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Shop ‘n Save at 600 Willowbrook Plaza in Rostraver Township. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
beavercountyradio.com
Dutch Ridge Road Sewer Installation Begins Monday in Brighton Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sewer installation work near the intersection of Tuscarawas Road (Route 4048) and Dutch Ridge Road (Route 4020) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, December 12 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers will occur on Dutch Ridge Road between...
Armstrong County fires 3 public defenders, they sue. County revamps department.
Three Armstrong County public defenders who were fired last month have filed a civil case against the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners in federal court in Pittsburgh. The lawsuit, filed Dec. 2, accused the county commissioners of wrongful discharge, breach of the terms and conditions of employment agreements and multiple violations of the Sunshine Act.
beavercountyradio.com
Over 100 Residents Evacuated After Fire in Downtown Pittsburgh Highrise Apartment Building
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) One resident of the Roosevelt building in downtown Pittsburgh died and another resident was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire at the high-rise apartment building. A medic was injured and taken to the hospital, and a firefighter had to be treated injuries at the scene.
Former Pitt Target, Gateway High Star Derrick Davis Enters Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers have a chance to recruit a big time prospect one more time.
Trash collection prices going up in Hopewell Township, will no longer be unlimited
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Trash collection prices are going up in a Beaver County community. Hopewell Township officials say Valley Waste’s bid for future trash collection is significantly higher than in previous years, around 65% more. This means homeowners will go from paying just over $56 per quarter...
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
Winter storm watch issued for ice accumulations in higher terrain outside Pittsburgh
Locations in higher terrain outside of Pittsburgh could see ice accumulating Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday. With cold air in place, freezing rain will start developing over the area around 10 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist David Shallenberger said. In lower elevations, Shallenberger said the...
beavercountyradio.com
Two Children Die and an Adult Injured in Early Morning Sewickley Fire
(Sewickley, Pa.) An early Tuesday morning house fire along Miller Way in Sewickley has claimed the lives of two children. Allegheny County Police say that the fire broke out around 3 AM this morning and the two children were pulled from the home by firefighters, but died at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Hits Michigan Hard
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Borough to Suspend Overnight Parking Restrictions
(Beaver Borough, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver Police issued a statement over the weekend concerning the suspension of nighttime parking on borough streets which begins this Thursday December 15, 2022 and goes until March 1, 2023. No tickets will be issued. Enforcement will remain in effect on Third Street , according to the release.
beavercountyradio.com
Monaca Man Charged With DUI After Center Twp. Traffic Stop
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM on a 2001 Buick La Sabre that was bring driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Sutton of Monaca on Brodhead Road near Lincoln Drive in Center Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gas prices falling across nation, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more
Average gasoline prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago, 52...
Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
