Lee Center man arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 23-year-old Joshua Gillett of Lee Center was arrested for possessing 73 bags of fentanyl and more than 66 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Oneida City Police Department.

On Wednesday, December 7 around 8:42 p.m. the Oneida City Police conducted a traffic stop of a car on North Main Street for a violation.

Police say that during the encounter, officers noticed drug paraphernalia and a firearm in the car. Gillett was then removed from his car by Police, where they found 73 individual bags of fentanyl and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

After a full search of the car, officers found the following:

More than 66 grams of methamphetamine

The 73 bags of fentanyl

A taser

Drug packaging materials

A digital scale

The firearm

More drug paraphernalia

Money

Photo provided by Oneida City Police Department

According to police, Gillett was arrested and charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree (class A-II Felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (class B Felony)

One count of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree (class A misdemeanor)

One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the second degree (misdemeanor)

One count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Four Vehicle & Traffic violations

Gillett was taken to the Madison County Jail to await arraignment.

Police say additional charges may be pending.

