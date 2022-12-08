Shake up the holiday tradition: give blood at Poole
POOLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Poole Community Blood Drive, sponsored by the Poole Volunteer Fire Department (Poole VFD), is asking the community for blood donations.
On December 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can come donate blood at 9110 US-41 ALT, in Poole. Officials ask for people to please donate Power Reds if Type O, A- or B-. Officials with the Poole VFD tell us only eight people have signed up so far.Firefighters crawl under restaurant to put out fire
Red Cross officials say people who donate blood during the period of December 16 through January 2 could get a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment, please visit this website and enter sponsor code POOLE or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
