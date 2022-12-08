ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
Shelley Wenger

Dog Allergies

Allergies are becoming more and more common in dogs, just like they are in humans. It is important that pet owners understand allergies, so they know what they need to look for!
The Country Today

Butter battle: Key holiday ingredient feel's inflation's pinch

It’s primetime season for home cooks, holiday bakers and more accomplished chefs. And Thanksgiving was just the first act. The holidays bring forth Christmas and Hanukkah cookies, holiday pies, casseroles, mashed potatoes and turkeys. That means it’s primetime for butter — a staple and essential ingredient across seasonal dinner tables and holiday parties. ...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Male Silverback Lay Down the Law to Stop a Brawl

Any parent who has had to break up a fight between their kids will know where this silverback is coming from. Gorillas share 98% of their DNA with humans and after watching this vid we can see that they also share plenty of parenting dilemmas too. Watch this and see if you can relate!
WSOC Charlotte

Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling

Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food. In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.
foodsafetynews.com

German testing finds E. coli in beef, salad, and dough

E. coli has been found in ground beef, pre-packaged salads, and ready-made dough and baking mixes, according to results of food controls in Germany. In 2021 risk-based monitoring, samples of ground, or minced, beef was examined. Shiga toxin-producing E. coli were detected in 28 of 420 samples. It was also found in two of 86 tests on fresh beef at retail.
CBS Miami

FDA approves lab-grown meat for the first time

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration is giving the green light to meat grown in a laboratory. The agency said in a notice on Wednesday that a "cultivated chicken" product made by Upside Foods is safe to eat. The FDA "evaluated the information submitted to the agency...
Salon

Things to keep in mind if you want to get backyard hens for eggs

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. If you're thinking of getting backyard chickens, you're not alone. According to surveys from the American Pet Product Association, chicken ownership is on the rise. It increased from 8% of those sampled in 2018 year to 13% in 2020. While some people end up seeing their flock of backyard hens as pets, most people embark on their chicken keeping journey for one reason: eggs.
cohaitungchi.com

Which people foods are safe for dogs?

While many people foods are safe for dogs, they should generally only eat in them moderation. Carrots are a healthful food for dogs. Chewing on carrots can help remove plaque from their teeth and otherwise promote good dental health. Carrots are also a good source of vitamin A, which is...
technologynetworks.com

Poor Nutritional Quality Offered by Some Meat Substitutes

The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.

