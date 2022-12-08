Read full article on original website
Related
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Learned His Lesson After Driving Like a "Bit of a Fool" in the Snow
It's safe to say that most of us have probably had our struggles with winter driving and have maybe even learned a lesson or two after an incident on an icy or snowy road. Back in January 2018, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some sound advice of his own after losing control in the snow. As it turns out, even professional race car drivers struggle in dicey winter conditions.
Denny Hamlin Surprises Fans by Appearing With Someone Who Didn’t Have Nice Things to Say About Him in the Past
Denny Hamlin attended the NASCAR awards ceremony and surprised fans because his guest was someone who didn't have nice things to say about him not too long ago. The post Denny Hamlin Surprises Fans by Appearing With Someone Who Didn’t Have Nice Things to Say About Him in the Past appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
I'm a 'model' golf caddy in Vegas. What I wear impacts my tips, and I'm often the mama bear for drunk or rowdy golfers.
Ariana Sokol works for Platinum Tees. She reminds golfers to wear sunscreen, gives them medicine when they need it, and shares tips about the course.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
Tony Stewart’s Decision About SRX’s Future Won’t Sit Well With All Race Fans
The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) is moving to a new night and network. The post Tony Stewart’s Decision About SRX’s Future Won’t Sit Well With All Race Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
Jimmie Johnson to run five NASCAR races in 2023
NASCAR champion set for return to the NASCAR Cup Series with co-owned team. Jimmie Johnson is a 7-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed 83 race wins along the way. At the end of the 2020 season, Johnson stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition. In the previous two...
Lucky Number Eight: Kyle Busch Hits the Vegas Crap Tables, Cashes in With His New Number
Last week was a big one for Kyle Busch, both professionally and personally. On the professional front, he moved one step closer towards his transition from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, with RCR unveiling the sponsors and paint schemes on Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet, which he'll be helming during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. But, the fun didn't stop there, as Kyle and his wife Samantha later headed to Las Vegas, Kyle's hometown, that Saturday to host the annual gala for their Bundle of Joy Fund.
Autoweek.com
The Tragic Death of 'The Clown Prince of NASCAR' Joe Weatherly at Age 41
Joe Weatherly died at the young age of 41 in the Motor Trend 500 on January 19, 1964. The crash occurred at the now-defunct Riverside International Raceway (RIR) in Southern California. Weatherly was one of the most popular drivers of his time and the two-time defending NASCAR Grand National (now...
Plymouth Superbird Restomod Handing Out Losses With Hellcat Swap
It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend. You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Itching To Return To Track
Red Farmer is currently recovering from double pneumonia, but that won't stop him from thinking about Talladega Superspeedway. Farmer, 90, told WVTM-TV that he's "itching" to get prepared for the Ice Bowl in January. It would be his 75th Ice Bowl. However, the NASCAR legend must put all his focus...
Top Speed
Falcon F7: The American-Made Supercar The World Forgot About
Developed by the American company, Falcon Automobile Corporation, the Falcon F7 is a two-seater supercar that made headlines when a prototype was first shown to the public at the 2010 North American International Auto Show. And then, in 2012 the production model was unveiled to the automotive press. Bloomberg TV covered it as such: "The 620-HP Falcon F7 is 2013's Most Coveted Car". The F7 was faster than most American muscle cars and supercars. At the time it came second only to the Chevy Corvette C7. It's impressive how the American automaker managed to conceive and present this production model in less than three years.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard
Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
The Origin of Richard Petty's Iconic Hat Dates Back to the '70s and Sponsorship Troubles
If I were to say the name "Richard Petty" to you, what's the first thing that comes to mind? You may think back on his seven NASCAR Cup Series championships or his seven Daytona 500 victories. There's also his legendary tenure as the owner of Richard Petty Motorsports, or his numerous hall-of-fame inductions, or the whopping 200 times he saw the checkered flag during his 35 years as a Cup Series driver. Petty accomplished more than the majority of NASCAR drivers during his career, earning him the moniker "The King." And, being a king, Petty had the crown to match: his famous black cowboy hat.
From Birds to Women, Here's What Scares Some of NASCAR's Top Drivers
NASCAR drivers, given their job description, seem like they'd be among some of the most fearless people on that planet. But, even though they risk their lives every time they step foot inside of a stock car, NASCAR drivers are human, just like you and me. And, just like the rest of us, every racer has something that they're afraid of. With that in mind, NBC Sports caught up with some of the top drivers in NASCAR recently, and asked what scares them the most.
Ford unveiled a $1.7 million, track-only supercar with 800 horsepower — and it's only making 67 of them
The latest generation of Ford's GT supercar is going out with a bang. The super-fast, super-expensive GT Mk IV goes on sale in 2023.
CAR AND DRIVER
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
cohaitungchi.com
12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino
Lots of people inform me how they by no means need to set meals in Las Vegas. It's their thought of journey hell. Las Vegas is all the time portrayed via the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And in case your solely picture of town is that then I perceive why you'll by no means need to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, filled with drinkers, costly meals and lodge rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
