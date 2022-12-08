ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Cheraw man sentenced to 8 years for role in 2020 Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard shooting

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
 5 days ago

A Cheraw man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a May 2020 shooting incident on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty on Jan. 25, to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitors Office.

Cole has no prior criminal history, and was in the United States Navy at the time of the shooting, according to press release.

On May 17, 2020, two rival gangs encountered each other on Ocean Boulevard and began firing at each other across traffic. A total of eight people were arrested, and all but one have pleaded guilty and either have or will receive sentences in the future.

One bench warrant has been issued for one other defendant, according to the release. Four defendants have since received sentences for this case.

  • Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty on Sept. 7 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

  • Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Sept. 14 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

  • Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland, pleaded guilty on June 6 to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

  • Jaden Satterfield, 18, of Charlotte, N.C., pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 to first-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to 6 years.

