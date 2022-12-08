Read full article on original website
No. 9 Arizona wallops Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Azuolas Tubelis had 20 points and 13 rebounds as No. 9 Arizona played without starting point guard Kerr Kriisa for
2022 Independence Bowl Preview
The 2022 Independence Bowl features the 6-6 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns against the 7-5 Houston Cougars. Here is the 2022 Independence Bowl preview. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6) Louisiana won six games to make their fifth straight bowl game. Three of their wins came against bowl-eligible teams: Eastern Michigan, Marshall...
2022 New Orleans Bowl Preview
The 2022 New Orleans Bowl features the 8-5 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers against the 10-2 South Alabama Jaguars. Here is the 2022 New Orleans Bowl preview. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) Western Kentucky won eight games to make their fourth straight bowl game. The Hilltoppers won two games against teams who were...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Passes Away
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has passed away at the age of 61 according to the school. Leach passed away Monday night after having complications from a heart condition. The Mississippi State Bulldogs, with Leach at the helm, finished their regular season at 8-4 and are headed to the...
Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111.
2022 Armed Forces Bowl Preview
Baylor Bears (6-6) Baylor won six games to make their second-straight bowl game. Their three wins over bowl-eligible teams came over Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Their lone loss to a team that didn’t make a bowl game came to West Virginia. The Bears score 33.9 points per game,...
