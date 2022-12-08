With Brittney Griner's release, the fight continues for the family of Butler County native Marc Fogel

As Brittney Griner returns to the United States from Russia, family and friends of Marc Fogel wonder when his case will receive the same attention.

Fogel, a teacher originally from Butler County, has been detained in Russia for about 16 months. He was arrested for possession of medical marijuana, and was recently moved to a hard-labor colony.

Griner's release brought on mixed emotions for Fogel's sister, Anne Fogel.

"I'm very disappointed that they were not able to negotiate for all of them," she said. "I'm very happy for the Griner family. It will change their Christmas considerably."

During a press briefing Thursday, President Joe Biden said they would continue to fight for the release of Paul Whelan, an American jailed in Russia accused of espionage, as well as any others in the same position.

However, some are concerned Fogel's case isn't receiving the same attention.

In a statement, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) urged the Biden Administration to make Fogel a priority.

"However, while Ms. Griner and Paul Whelan’s cases have garnered national media attention over the past year, they are not the only Americans caught in the crosshairs of Vladimir Putin’s political games," he wrote.

Anne Fogel says she remains hopeful Griner's release will result in momentum for her brother's case.

"I'm happy to hear that they were able to do this through diplomatic channels, so that there is a conversation happening," she said. "I have to remain hopeful, but today is a bit of a blow."

In the meantime, she says they have been able to contact him by phone, though he isn't able to say much about his situation.

Marc Fogel's friends and family have worked to convince the Biden Administration to designate him as unlawfully detained. Both Griner and Whelan have received the designation.

In a statement, U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) said he's disappointed Marc Fogel's return was not negotiated with Griner's. He called on the Biden Administration to designate him as unlawfully detained.

"This is a great day for the Griner family. I hope to see the Fogel family have the same reunion soon. To the Fogel family: we are not giving up on bringing Marc home."

Marc Fogel's friends and family say they will continue to fight.

Kamakshi Balasubramanian worked with him in a school in Oman. She remembers him as a man who will do anything for his students.

"He was that kind of man with a lot of initiative, a lot of passion for education, for bringing people together."