Ironton Tribune
Redwomen down Lady Trojans
PEDRO — Hadyn Bailey can multi-task. She can play defense and score all in the same game. Bailey scored 19 points and tuned in a strong defensive effort as the Rock Hill Redwomen beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 59-30 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. “Hadyn always...
‘A pillar of the community’
Former Democratic chair, county election chief Allen dies at 81. A long-time political figure and attorney is being remembered for his contributions to Lawrence County. Craig Allen, who served on the Lawrence County Election Board, including multiple terms as its chair, died Sunday at age 81. Allen, a veteran of...
Phelps to perform holiday show
ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Paramount Arts Center. This Christmas concert event will be just one stop on the exciting It Must Be Christmas Tour. This special music evening begins...
Lady Dragons breeze past Blue Angels
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons took away any possible suspense very quickly. The Lady Dragons opened up a 15-point first quarter lead that grew to 45 b halftime in an 85-16 Ohio Valley Conference win on the Gallipolis Lady Blue Angels on Monday. Bree Allen cord 18 points...
Redwomen beat defending D4 state champs Waterford, 42-37
ALBANY — That’s one small step for the Redwomen, one giant leap for the Rock Hill program. The Rock Hill Redwomen pick up one of the biggest wins ever for their program as they beat the Division 4 defending state champion Waterford Lady Wildcats 42-37 in the Alley Classic on Saturday at Alexander High School.
IPD promotes Borders to sergeant
Officer has been with the department for 17 months. After just 17 months with the Ironton Police Department, William Borders was promoted from patrolman to sergeant on Tuesday. He joined the IPD in July 2021 after serving as a jailer and special deputy for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. He...
Lady Panthers win defensive battle
CHESAPEAKE — When two teams who pride themselves on defense meet, the result is usually a low-scoring game. The Chesapeake Lady Panthers got past the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 32-19 in an Ohio Valley Conference game Monday. The Lady Panthers’ defense was more effective as they held the Lady...
IMS baseball plans youth basketball tournament
It’s not exactly like the movie Baseketball, but it does bring the sports of baseball and basketball together. The Ironton Middle School baseball program will be sponsoring the Ironton Youth Basketball Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, at the Ironton Middle School. Depending on the number of entries, the...
Lady Pointers shake off slow start to get win
The South Point Lady Pointers just needed to get the engine warmed up. After a sputtering start, the Lady Pointers came from behind to top the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 35-20 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. “It was a good win for us,” said South Point coach...
Debate continues on splitting OLBH property
RUSSELL – A practice of the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission that has stood for decades was challenged at its monthly meeting on Thursday. Tracy Frye, a Russell business owner and also the city attorney, arrived at the meeting after a discussion and preliminary vote on the subdivision of the Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital property had taken place.
Jeri Fields: New start dates for Medicare Part B
Changes are coming next year for when Medicare Part B coverage starts. If you are eligible at age 65, your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP):. • Begins three months before your 65th birthday. • Includes the month of your 65th birthday. • Ends three months after your 65th birthday. If you...
