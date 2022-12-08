Read full article on original website
Would Montanans Support the Rent-a-Christmas Tree Concept?
Christmas trees are awesome. Real trees smell good and the tradition of putting up a tree is so ingrained in our culture that I doubt we'll ever not put one up at the holidays. It's estimated that around 35 million Christmas trees are harvested each year in the United States, with another 50 million in Europe. That's a lot of trees! Most Christmas trees in the US are grown sustainably by tree farms that plant 1 to 3 trees for each one harvested. The top tree-growing states are Oregon, North Carolina, and Michigan.
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Important Montana Documentary To Debut At Sundance
This documentary will hit home with a lot of folks here in Montana, and hopefully shed light on the subject at hand. Sundance Film Festival in Utah is the most elite film festival in the United States, debuting the best new films and documentaries. These films are usually highly anticipated award contenders or looking to get picked up by distributors. It's a massive festival for movie stars, directors, and people who love cinema.
Caves, Candles and Christmas Converge at a Montana State Park
True, a Christmas event perhaps not for the claustrophobic, but I am imagining the lighting effects being totally ethereal. If you're looking to marvel at some unique holiday beauty, by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns, Montana Fish, Wild and Parks has announced that Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will once again be hosting holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. What an amazing way to enjoy the caverns!
Montana Gas Prices Continue to Plunge: Are You Happy Now?
6-months ago, you'd blink and miss Montana gas prices jumping 10-to-20 cents per day. Now, prices are dropping by the same amount a year's end. It's a scenario all drivers will welcome, especially if you're trying to fuel that large truck. The latest survey by GasBuddy.com shows Montana gas prices...
Vodka or Whiskey? This is the Top Selling Booze Brand in Montana
Last week I shared with you what I thought were pretty impressive sales numbers for Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana. And while those numbers are significant (nearly $1 million per day in rec and medicinal cannabis sales), booze is still king in Big Sky Country. By a landslide. The 2022 (fiscal year) alcohol sales report from the Montana Department of Revenue reveals some interesting tidbits.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
The Big Issues Facing Montana Ranchers, MT Stockgrowers in Town
The Montana Stockgrowers Association is in Billings for their 138th Annual Convention. It's a great opportunity to check in on some of the big issues facing today's ranchers across the state of Montana. Plus, what will they focus on in the upcoming legislative session?. Here's the answer I got: foreign...
Montana, It’s Time to Get These Things Done
So many things were covered this morning it's hard to pick one that we need to emphasize a little more. Number one, it sure would have been nice to have metal detectors out at West High on Wednesday, that way 1,350 kids wouldn't have had to stay home because of a threat.
This Cool Winter Accessory is Something Montanans Absolutely Need
Montanans are used to brushing snow off their cars, since Winter is such a massive deal in our state. That doesn't really mean that anyone really wants to spend a few minutes every morning in the cold to clean their car off. It can be such a pain sometimes to scrape the frost off your windshield as well, especially if it's thick. But there's a solution, and I think Montanans need it.
Montana Governor Wants to Boost New Teacher Pay, Again
When it comes to entry level teachers, Montana has some of the lowest rates of teacher pay in the nation. In fact, before Greg Gianforte became governor, Montana had the worst entry level teacher pay in the nation under Democrat Governor Steve Bullock. During his first legislative session as governor,...
Montana Weed Sales Reach Nearly $1 Million a DAY in 2022
We've still got two months of reporting data to go before the final, year-end tally for legal cannabis sales in Montana has been estimated by the State, but if we take a look at the sales data through October 2022, I'll admit even I was a bit shocked by the numbers.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Uh oh, Is it Illegal to Throw This Item Away in Montana?
We use this item every single day. Batteries. From smoke detectors to computer mice, batteries are quite the necessity in today's day and age. If I spend more money on the “good batteries” then my devices don’t die as quickly. But when the “crappy” batteries run out so quickly, I’m left with a bunch of waste.
Did Anyone From Montana Die During the Attack on Pearl Harbor?
December 7th 1941 is a day we will never forget. As we remember that dark day 81 years ago, let's find out exactly how many brave Montana servicemen fought back against the Japanese attack on that day and didn't live to tell the tale. Montana has one of the highest...
Montana Senator Announces Big News for US Military Servicemembers
This is the news many of our troops and their families have been waiting for- an end to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate targeting our US military personnel. Here's the BLUF, the bottom line up front: Congressional Republicans have secured an agreement forcing the Biden Administration to do away with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate targeting our troops, and they've secured a pay raise for the troops as well.
Is it Legal to Have Neon Lights on Cars in Montana?
The other night I was leaving Metra Park and noticed something out of the corner of my eye. A Toyota Corolla had light up rims on one wheel of their car... Just one. It was enough for me to take my eye off the road, and stare at it. And that’s why it’s dangerous kids. It also looks real silly only having one wheel light up, especially on a Corolla. But that’s beside the point.
A New Novella Set in Montana Tackles Important Life Lessons
There have been plenty of written stories that are set in the Treasure State, because the setting of Montana is usually met with praise for beautiful descriptions of the land and the citizens. A new book written by someone who you wouldn't expect brings on other important issues, such as independence, in a short coming of age story. Here's everything we know so far before reading People Mover by John David Card.
Montana is the Only State that LOVES This “Christmas Candy”
Montana is the "Freedom State" I wasn't surprised at all to read this is the only state that likes a certain type of candy for the holidays. Candystore.com is a wholesale, bulk candy store based out of L.A. They think they've figured out each states' favorites. But then again- it is Cali coming out with this info.
